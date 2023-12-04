These weapon cases can be found at various locations on the Fortnite map, all ready for the taking. Simply walk up to one, press the interaction button and that weapon will become yours.

The big difference with these over standard weapons is that every single one comes with pre-equipped attachments, giving you a leg up on the competition.

All weapons can then be taken to a Mod Bench, where they can be upgraded. Just make sure you have some Gold Bars and the transaction can take place.

The good news is that all of the weapon cases are in fixed positions, so you only need to discover them once to know where they are for future drops. Where are they? Head below for all the details.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to find weapon cases in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite. Epic Games

There are 10 weapon cases scattered across the island in Fortnite at the time of writing, all containing Rare, Epic or Legendary weapons with various attachments.

When dropping from the Battle Bus, keep an eye out for red diamond icons on the map. These are where the weapon cases can be found.

Several of these are located at bases held up by The Society: Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria and Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Each boss will drop a Society Medallion once defeated, which will then unlock a weapon case.

To make things easier, we've rounded up the locations discovered so far in alphabetical order.

Classy Courts (north-east)

Fencing Fields (centre)

Grand Glacier (east)

Hazy Hillside (south of Reckless Railyway)

Lavish Lair (north-west before Rebel's Roost)

Pleasant Piazza (west)

Rebel's Roost (north-west after Lavish Lair)

Reckless Railway (centre-east)

Ritzy Riveria (south of Rebel's Roost)

Snooty Steppes (south-west)

More locations are being discovered all the time, so we'll update this page if/once more have been found.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.