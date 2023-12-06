It didn't take long for fans to notice, either, making their voices heard on social media far and wide.

Fortnite regularly rolls out new changes, some of which stay permanent and some of which are occasionally taken away to keep things fresh. For instance, Epic previously removed building for a while.

So, what's happening with Fortnite's new movement? Well, Epic has officially acknowledged the mixed response and discussed its plan for handling this going forward. Head below for all the details.

What has changed in Fortnite's movements?

As part of its latest update, Fortnite has overhauled its animations, with the result supposed to offer "smoother gameplay" via Motion Matching and Procedural Layering.

The idea behind these is that it should provide better transitions between walking to running, direction changes and weapon uses.

Additionally, physics-based animation to add further detail when gliding has been implemented for those on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

A portion of Fortnite players are unhappy with these updates, though, believing the game to be upwards of 40 per cent slower.

These settings are automatically enabled once the new Fortnite update has been downloaded. For anyone playing on PC, Epic has advised: "Advanced mouse and keyboard players may also consider a settings change after the update. The default settings may be colliding with your personal preference."

Will Epic change Fortnite's movement back?

While there certainly has been some critical feedback from players, Epic appears to have no intention of rolling the new movement back in Fortnite. Instead, it has asked players to give the new updates time, so that they can adjust to the new gameplay.

"Let’s talk movement. TBH, it took us a few days to get used to it during our playtests too," said Epic in an X post (formerly Twitter) addressing the new movement.

"We’re listening to your feedback on this and definitely hear the concerns," the developers continued. "In this early stage we’re hoping that you’ll consider this update and that it starts to feel natural over time.

"We’re still here with you and every day we strive to make things better. thanks for everything."

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The battle royale is on the precipice of introducing its own Fortnite LEGO roll-out, a new Fortnite Rocket Racing mode and a Fortnite Festival event, so plenty is going on.

