Not only does the sky, thunder and lightning god have his own dedicated boss battle, but Zeus gets his own specialised weapon, too – in the form of a badass lightning bolt.

Just follow a few steps, take on a god and it can all be yours.

Head below for all the details of how to find and defeat Zeus in battle, as well as how to unlock the new skins before it's too late.

Fortnite Zeus location: How to find him

Zeus in Fortnite. Epic Games

Zeus is located on Mount Olympus found in the southeast corner of the Fortnite map. The huge building is not hard to miss when you get close to the location.

Head to the main hallway, where an altar is positioned in the centre of the room with a statue of Zeus on it.

Interact with the statue to initiate the boss battle - but be prepared, as this is the most difficult boss battle out of all the Greek gods. Well, he is the king of Olympus, after all.

Fortnite Zeus boss battle: How to defeat him

The Zeus boss battle is split into three phases. The first phase has the lighting god spraying bullets in between utilising his specialist Thunderbolt attack. Just hang back and use the columns to shield any incoming damage.

Once enough of his health is depleted, Zeus will fall to his knees and unleash a lightning shield as part of the second phase. Several minions will then come forth, so take them all down to progress to the third and final phase.

The last segment will see Zeus absorb the lighting shield and grow twice in size. While his health doubles that of the first phase, his weapon strength remains the same.

Follow the same steps as before, but keep a close eye on his jump attack – indicated by an electric circle around the player. Grenades and headshots via snipers are the most effective way to defeat Zeus for good.

Players will take home the Thunderbolt of Zeus, the Aspect of Speed medallion and the Huntress DMR, a marksman rifle gifted by the goddess of the hunt, Artemis.

How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

Zeus in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Thunderbolt of Zeus can be acquired by defeating the Greek god in battle.

Once acquired, players will be able to leap into the air and hurl lightning bolts at targets. It has three maximum charges, with a cooldown between each one.

The item can also be picked up in Olympus or Underworld chests found on the map.

How to get the Zeus skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Zeus skin. Epic Games

The standard skin for Zeus can be unlocked by first buying the Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass for the 950 V-Bucks (£6.99/$7.99).

From this, progress to Page 9 (level 54) of the battle pass, redeem all of the rewards and then the Legendary outfit can be added to your collection for nine Battle Stars.

How to get the Conqueror Zeus skin in Fortnite

Conqueror Zeus in Fortnite. Epic Games

Next to this, two further Zeus styles can be unlocked.

The first is Conqueror Zeus, who sports a more modern haircut and more modern armour set. To get this, redeem all the rewards on Page 10 (level 62) and purchase the style for nine Battle Stars.

How to get the Immortal Zeus skin in Fortnite

Immortal Zeus In Fortnite. Epic Games

The second Zeus style is the Immortal Zeus, a white and gold variation of the Greek god. Complete all of the requirements on Page 2 of the Bonus Rewards and then claim the new look for 25 Battle Stars.

While no official end date has been confirmed by Epic as of yet, we suspect the latest season will come to a close on 24th May 2024. This is also when the Zeus skins will likely be vaulted until they return to the daily shop. But who knows when that could be?

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

