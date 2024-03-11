With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 now in full swing, the theme for this season revolves around Myths & Mortals.

From Aphrodite to Poseidon to Zeus, all of the Greek gods have now taken over the island - with Mount Olympus itself gracing the mountain region.

So, who is Valeria? And what's her role in all of this, if any?

As players search for clues about Valeria's history and whether they can unlock a skin of the character, we thought what better time to create a handy guide explaining what we know so far.

Read on for all the details about the Fortnite villain and whether you can unlock a Valeria skin.

Who is Valeria in Fortnite?

The Society in Fortnite. Epic Games

Valeria is the principal boss and leader of The Society, a faction made up of wealthy elites seeking power over Fortnite Island.

Introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, four other bosses make up The Society – including Montague, Oscar, Nisha and Peter Griffin (yes, that Peter Griffin from Family Guy).

Speculation surrounding the banner and cosmetics of Valeria suggests that the character is linked to Greek mythology in some way, potentially the phoenix.

Since Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is focusing on Myths & Monsters, it's possible we might learn more about her backstory as the season progresses.

Is there a Valeria skin in Fortnite right now?

Valeria in Fortnite. Epic Games

No, a Valeria skin is not currently available in Fortnite at the time of writing.

Epic Games previously made a Legendary Outfit of Valeria obtainable by purchasing all cosmetics on Page 12 of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. Nine Battle Stars would then unlock the original skin.

There were several variations of Valeria, too, one in a Society Scarlet colour and another in a Stygian Green as part of the Flame & Fortune Set.

The Valeria skin may briefly return in the future, with the in-game shop changing daily. However, seasonal content is seasonal for a reason, so we'll have to wait and see.

It's more likely that a new variant of the Valeria skin will appear as part of a storyline surrounding The Society.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

