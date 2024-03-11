What some fans weren't expecting is that the King of the Sea is actually the "Slurp-God of the Sea, King of the Beach", with Epic Games merging fan favourite Rippley into the Greek god.

Even if Pandora's Box has been opened, there's a crossover we never expected to see.

Like most skins, the new gods and goddesses can be unlocked via the Fortnite battle pass. All you need to do is play the game, complete a few requirements to earn Battle Stars and the Epic outfit can be yours.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Poseidon in Fortnite – including how to get the skin and where to find the NPC now that Olympus has taken over the battle royale island.

Where to find Poseidon NPC in Fortnite

The Poseidon NPC can be found in Reckless Railways within the Grand Station Terminal.

A speech bubble will pop up when nearby providing the exact location of Poseidon.

The character can then be recruited as a Heavy Specialist to join your party, or he offers up a Warforged Assault Rifle and Chug Splash weapon for sale.

How to get the Poseidon skin in Fortnite

Poseidon skin in Fortnite. Epic Games

Anyone wanting to unlock the Poseidon skin will need to purchase all cosmetics found on Page 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass.

Poseidon can then be acquired for 9 Battle Pass stars as part of the Tidal King Set. The design is very similar to Rippley vs Slidge outfit that appeared in the Chapter 2 Season 1 battle pass.

There are two further variants of the Greek god skin: Immortal Poseidon (purple) and Magmatic Poseidon (orange).

To unlock Immortal Poseidon, progress to Page 6 of the Battle Pass and again spend 9 Battle Stars to start using the outfit. Magmatic Poseidon can then be unlocked on Page 1 of the Bonus Rewards for 25 Battle Stars.

The latest season is due to end on 24th May 2024, when we expect the Poseidon skin to be vaulted for a while, so make sure you don't miss it if interested.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

