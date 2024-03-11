Available in three different variants, Cerberus will be available to claim until the end of Chapter 5: Season 2. All you need to do is fulfil certain requirements and progress through the Battle Pass. It couldn't be easier.

To explain in full, read on for all the details of where to find the Cerberus boss battle as well as how to unlock the monstrous watchdog's skin in Fortnite.

Where is the Cerberus boss battle in Fortnite?

Cerberus can be found in the north-west corner of the map in the new point of interest location called Grim Gate. It's appropriately south of The Underworld, where Hades resides.

Once you make your way to Grim Gate, enter the courtyard. In the centre an altar will stand with a statue of Cerberus upon it. Interact with the altar and your character will throw the statue on the floor and summon Cerberus to begin the boss battle.

Aside from a lethal spin attack and powerful shotgun, Cerberus isn't too challenging. Keep your distance and look to take him down using an SMG or assault weapon.

Once Cerberus is defeated, you will take home the Aspect of Agility medallion, allowing players to dash as well as access to the Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun weapon.

How to get the Cerberus skin in Fortnite

Cerberus skin in Fortnite. Epic Games

Cerberus is one of the easiest skins to unlock in Fortnite. Simply purchase the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks (£6.99/$7.99) and the Epic outfit is yours to use as part of the Grim Gatekeeper set.

On top of this, there are two further Cerberus skins up for grabs. The first is Immortal Cerberus, which turns the hound gold with blue flames. This can be found on Page 2 of the Battle Pass.

Players will need to progress to level 8 and then claim Cerberus for 9 Battle Stars to start using the skiing in battle.

The second is Blazing Fire Cerberus, a silver variant of the hound with bright orange flames. To unlock this skin, players will need to complete all weekly challenges for the three weeks running.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

