The character made his debut in Chapter 2 Season 2 and, lore-wise, went on to found the spy and military organisations GHOST and SHADOW.

Once a ruler of an unknown kingdom, Midas is also the father of master engineer, Jules.

Now, almost three years after initiating the Device event and unleashing the Storm upon Fortnite island, the man with the golden touch looks to be coming back.

And, allegedly, this will happen with a fan favourite limited-time game mode.

Let's dive into what the internet has been saying, what it all means and whether Midas is really returning to the world of Fortnite.

Why are people talking about Midas returning in Fortnite?

Chatter began on 8th March 2024 that Midas would be making a comeback (via known Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR), potentially as the instigator of the Floor is Lava limited-time mode. The account shared the following text:

"Midas may have escaped the Underworld, but none left behind will escape his wrath. On his way towards freedom, he enchanted lava with his cursed golden touch, leaving behind the ultimate challenge for immortals and aspiring SHADOW agents alike.

"Rise to survive his wrathful retribution, and witness the dawning of a new golden era."

Data miners then discovered that a reboot card for Midas is found lying under the Underworld in the new Fortnite map, with the villain locked behind a prison cell there too.

A boss battle might ensue by knocking over a statue of Midas, similar to how fights with the Greek gods start.

Another known leaker, iFireMonkey, then shared the many quests that players will be able to complete for the Floor is Lava - with Midas's name scattered among them.

Will Midas really return? Our speculation

Golden Midas in Fortnite. Epic Games

While nothing official has been announced by Epic Games at the time of writing, it does seem probable that Midas is set to return.

Fortnite 'leaks' happen regularly - however, there is so much being shared from many different names in the community that it does appear to be happening.

Of course, there were lots for the supposed Doctor Who collaboration and that was found not to be real, so who knows?

Right now, the battle royale is in the middle of its Myths & Mortals event, with Greek mythology taking over the island.

One of the gods is Hades, who is in control of the Underworld, so this could certainly tie into the return of Midas.

A Midas Legendary outfit was available to claim as part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 battle pass if you reached level 100, something many fans are hoping to get their hands on if this does happen. As soon as we hear anything official, we'll update this article.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

