It's certainly a busy time for Fortnite, with the battle royale in the middle of a Myths & Mortals theme that has seen Greek gods like Zeus, Poseidon, Hades and more infiltrate the land.

Remember, everything is only up for a limited time, so make sure to jump in to avoid disappointment.

For everything you need to know about Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024, head below for all the details:

More like this

When is Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024?

Epic has confirmed that the Fortnite Lantern Festival will take place from 10th March 2024 to 10th April 2024.

The month-long celebration kicked off at 4pm and will end at the same time 31 days onwards.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s involved in Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024?

Players thinking about jumping into the Lantern Fest can look forward to the following perks and offers:

New skins

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024. Epic Games

A new Radiant Moon set will arrive in the Fortnite Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks throughout the event. Anyone who picks it up will also gain access to LEGO versions. This includes:

Noorah Outfit (includes the Lunar Lantern Back Bling)

Anwar Outfit (includes the Moonlit Blades Back Bling)

Lantern Fest Oasis

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024. Epic Games

A new creative island known as the Lantern Fest Oasis will make its debut. Expect plenty of challenges such as the Arena, Arcade, Riddles, Setting the Dining Table, Find the Falcon, Kashta Parkour and more.

Each one will be unlocked throughout the festival, with the Dining Table event in particular noted for rewarding players with lots of XP.

Island code: 5629-9147-3382

SirSANX locker bundle

SirSANX locker bundle in Fortnite. Epic Games

Fortnite content creator SirSANX is set to appear as part of Lantern Fest, with a locker bundle picked by the influencer. It will be available to purchase in the Fortnite shop during the event.

SypherPK Icon Series

SypherPK Icon Series in Fortnite. Epic Games

SypherPK, a popular Fortnite streamer, will also return to the Fortnite Shop with the SypherPK Icon Series outfit. It will be available from late March.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.