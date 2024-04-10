There are even specially designed Pickaxes, Back Bling and more to celebrate the popular anime. So, plenty to get your hands on.

Unlocking the Avatar skins in Fortnite is done by using V-Bucks, which can be obtained by playing the game or by being exchanged for real-world currency.

Typically, £6.99/$8.99 equates to 1,000 V-Bucks, so that gives you an idea of how much is needed.

More like this

To make things easier, we've rounded up all of the Fortnite Avatar skins, along with their prices and how to get each one. The full details can be found below.

Fortnite Avatar crossover: How to get all skins explained

All of the Fortnite Avatar skins can be found within the Fortnite shop. There are three characters, including Katara, Zuko and Toph Beifong.

Alongside a skin, players will also get a LEGO skin, a Back Bling and a Pickaxe related to the character. Each bundle is priced at 2,000 V-Bucks. See below for the full list.

Katara bundle

Katara in Fortnite. Epic Games

Katara Skin

Katara Lego Skin

Katara's Waterskin (Back Bling)

Southern Water Tribe Club (Pickaxe)

Zuko bundle

Zuko skin in Fortnite. Avatar

Zuko Skin

Zuko Lego Skin

Zuko's Scabbard (Back Bling)

Zuko's Broadswords (Pickaxe)

Toph bundle

Zuko skin in Fortnite. Epic Games

Toph Beifong Skin

Toph Beifong Lego Skin

Earth Rumble Belt (Back Bling)

War Hammers (Pickaxe)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Katara and Zuko bundle

Fortnite Avatar bundle. Epic Games

If you want all of the Avatar skins but want to save some cash, there is a Zuko and Katara bundle for 3,200 V-Bucks. This includes:

Katara Skin

Katara Lego Skin

Katara's Waterskin (Back Bling)

Southern Water Tribe Club (Pickaxe)

Zuko Skin

Zuko Lego Skin

Zuko's Scabbard (Back Bling)

Zuko's Broadswords (Pickaxe)

Finally, an Air Flurry emote taken from the world of Avatar is up for grabs, too. This will set you back 500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Air Flurry emote. Epic Games

Don't forget that the Korra skin can be obtained by completing the first page of the special battle pass, which went live on 2nd April 2024.

We'd expect them to be live until at least May, so don't miss out if you're interested.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.