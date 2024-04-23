Fortnite update today: Patch notes explained as Billie Eilish arrives
So, what's new?
Fans of the game already know that Fortnite never sits still for long, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that we've got a new Fortnite update to wrap our heads around today (23rd April).
While the next Fortnite season is still a long way off, today's update has still delivered some sizeable new content for players to enjoy in the ever-growing Epic Games ecosystem.
Not least is the arrival of megastar Billie Eilish.
Keep on reading and we'll get to explaining exactly what's new in today's update.
What's changed in the Fortnite update today (23rd April)?
The Fortnite update today (23rd April) mainly seems to impact Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Creative, with players of the main battle royale game getting off lightly this time.
More like this
In Fortnite Festival, the musical game's third season of new content has arrived, with Billie Eilish being the headliner. And yep, she's also available as a Fortnite skin - if you pay for the Premium Rewards Track.
In LEGO Fortnite, today's update is mainly geared around Farm Friends, with players being encouraged to 'turn animals into friends' and recruit them for your villages.
In Fortnite Creative, a number of technical changes have been made. This includes a third-person controls update and new patchwork devices. We'll include some more info below!
Across the board, Fortnite now also offers the option for players to hide more 'confrontational emotes' from their screens. A big Epic Games blog post about this new Social Privacy setting can be found here.
See the full patch notes for Fortnite v29.30
Fortnite Festival patch notes
Fortnite Festival Season 3 has arrived, with more Billie Eilish songs now in the Item Shop and the paid Festival Pass track. The full Fortnite Festival patch notes can be found here.
You'll also find The Cure, Muse and more big musical acts in the game's new paid track. There's a whole new free track, as well, which includes WitchGang and numerous Epic originals. See our updated list of Fortnite Festival songs for more info.
On top of all that, Epic Games has also revealed that some Rock Band guitar controllers now work with Fortnite Festival. The official table below shows you which ones work on which platforms.
LEGO Fortnite patch notes
As for LEGO Fortnite, the full patch notes for the Farm Friends update can be found now.
Epic says in the patch notes, "It’s never lonely at the farm! The Farm Friends update increases the Village recruitment cap to 10 per Village. Three Village slots are available to Villagers, three slots are available to animals, and four slots are available to Villagers or animals."
New animal variants, new villagers and some non-friendly bears have also been added in the update. Bug fixes, 'major improvements', and The Anarchy Acres Bundle are also mentioned in the patch notes.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
LEGO styles have also been added for these Fortnite skins:
- 8-Ball vs Scratch
- Aeronaut
- Airhead
- Antonia
- Atlantean Fishstick
- Bandolier
- Bendie
- Blue Striker
- Bonehead
- Brainstorm
- Bunnywolf
- Cade
- Championship Aura
- Chopper
- Chrome Punk
- Cipher
- Circuit Breaker
- Cobalt
- Colby
- Crossheart
- D'Ark
- Dazzle
- Devastator
- Diecast
- Doggo
- Dominator
- Double Helix
- Eco
- Ether
- Fable
- Far Out Man
- Fennix
- Fixer
- Flare
- Frigid Foregoer
- Galaxy
- Galaxy Crossfade
- Glow
- Gumbo
- Gumshoe
- Hard Charger
- Heart-Stopper
- Huntress
- Jumpshot
- Jun-Hwan
- Kalia
- King Krab
- Lennox Rose
- Lt. John Llama
- Meow Skulls
- Midfield Monstrosity
- Midnight Ops
- Noir
- Onesie
- Oppressor
- The Order
- The Paradigm
- Phantasm
- Point Patroller
- Princess Felicity Fish
- Prodigy
- Professor Slurpo
- Psion
- Purradise Meowscles
- Razor
- Ready Penny
- The Reaper
- Recon Specialist
- Reese
- Renegade Lynx
- Renegade Shadow
- Rose Team Leader
- Sea Wolf
- Shaman
- Shiver
- Showdown
- Snowdancer
- Stage Slayer
- Sterling
- Street Striker
- Surf Rider
- Survival Specialist
- Synth
- Tek
- Tender Defender
- The Good Doctor
- Tilted Teknique
- Tracker
- Triarch Nox
- Tricksy
- Trog
- Undying Sorrow
- Ventura
- Venturion
- Victor Elite
- Victoria Saint
- Vivi Chroma
- Vulture
- Warpaint
- Wildcat
- Wiretap
- Wonder
- World Warrior
- Wrangler
Fortnite Creative patch notes
Of the changes to Fortnite Creative today, Epic has said: "v29.30 brings three new Patchwork devices, expanding the audio possibilities while making it easier to set up and balance your Patchwork device chains.
"There’s also an Unreal Revision Control plugin for Visual Studio Code, helping you easily access URC’s capabilities when working with Verse." Numerous bug fixes have also been deployed.
You can find the full Fortnite Creative patch notes now, and the list of bug fixes, if you're into all the techie stuff!
Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.