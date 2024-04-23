Not least is the arrival of megastar Billie Eilish.

Keep on reading and we'll get to explaining exactly what's new in today's update.

Billie Eilish in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Fortnite update today (23rd April) mainly seems to impact Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Creative, with players of the main battle royale game getting off lightly this time.

More like this

In Fortnite Festival, the musical game's third season of new content has arrived, with Billie Eilish being the headliner. And yep, she's also available as a Fortnite skin - if you pay for the Premium Rewards Track.

In LEGO Fortnite, today's update is mainly geared around Farm Friends, with players being encouraged to 'turn animals into friends' and recruit them for your villages.

In Fortnite Creative, a number of technical changes have been made. This includes a third-person controls update and new patchwork devices. We'll include some more info below!

Across the board, Fortnite now also offers the option for players to hide more 'confrontational emotes' from their screens. A big Epic Games blog post about this new Social Privacy setting can be found here.

See the full patch notes for Fortnite v29.30

Fortnite Festival patch notes

Fortnite Festival Season 3 has arrived, with more Billie Eilish songs now in the Item Shop and the paid Festival Pass track. The full Fortnite Festival patch notes can be found here.

You'll also find The Cure, Muse and more big musical acts in the game's new paid track. There's a whole new free track, as well, which includes WitchGang and numerous Epic originals. See our updated list of Fortnite Festival songs for more info.

On top of all that, Epic Games has also revealed that some Rock Band guitar controllers now work with Fortnite Festival. The official table below shows you which ones work on which platforms.

A table from Epic Games, all about which Rock Band controllers now work with Fortnite Festival. Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite patch notes

As for LEGO Fortnite, the full patch notes for the Farm Friends update can be found now.

Epic says in the patch notes, "It’s never lonely at the farm! The Farm Friends update increases the Village recruitment cap to 10 per Village. Three Village slots are available to Villagers, three slots are available to animals, and four slots are available to Villagers or animals."

New animal variants, new villagers and some non-friendly bears have also been added in the update. Bug fixes, 'major improvements', and The Anarchy Acres Bundle are also mentioned in the patch notes.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

LEGO styles have also been added for these Fortnite skins:

8-Ball vs Scratch

Aeronaut

Airhead

Antonia

Atlantean Fishstick

Bandolier

Bendie

Blue Striker

Bonehead

Brainstorm

Bunnywolf

Cade

Championship Aura

Chopper

Chrome Punk

Cipher

Circuit Breaker

Cobalt

Colby

Crossheart

D'Ark

Dazzle

Devastator

Diecast

Doggo

Dominator

Double Helix

Eco

Ether

Fable

Far Out Man

Fennix

Fixer

Flare

Frigid Foregoer

Galaxy

Galaxy Crossfade

Glow

Gumbo

Gumshoe

Hard Charger

Heart-Stopper

Huntress

Jumpshot

Jun-Hwan

Kalia

King Krab

Lennox Rose

Lt. John Llama

Meow Skulls

Midfield Monstrosity

Midnight Ops

Noir

Onesie

Oppressor

The Order

The Paradigm

Phantasm

Point Patroller

Princess Felicity Fish

Prodigy

Professor Slurpo

Psion

Purradise Meowscles

Razor

Ready Penny

The Reaper

Recon Specialist

Reese

Renegade Lynx

Renegade Shadow

Rose Team Leader

Sea Wolf

Shaman

Shiver

Showdown

Snowdancer

Stage Slayer

Sterling

Street Striker

Surf Rider

Survival Specialist

Synth

Tek

Tender Defender

The Good Doctor

Tilted Teknique

Tracker

Triarch Nox

Tricksy

Trog

Undying Sorrow

Ventura

Venturion

Victor Elite

Victoria Saint

Vivi Chroma

Vulture

Warpaint

Wildcat

Wiretap

Wonder

World Warrior

Wrangler

Fortnite Creative patch notes

Of the changes to Fortnite Creative today, Epic has said: "v29.30 brings three new Patchwork devices, expanding the audio possibilities while making it easier to set up and balance your Patchwork device chains.

"There’s also an Unreal Revision Control plugin for Visual Studio Code, helping you easily access URC’s capabilities when working with Verse." Numerous bug fixes have also been deployed.

You can find the full Fortnite Creative patch notes now, and the list of bug fixes, if you're into all the techie stuff!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.