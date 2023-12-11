On 7th December, Fortnite Rocket Racing was released. A game in the same vein as Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing, it combines the wacky humour of Fortnite with the cartoony racing sims we know and love.

While it doesn't have the disparate selection of characters these types of games usually have (not yet, anyway), there is a skin you can unlock pretty easily.

That's the skin of Battle Royale favourite Jackie. But how do we unlock it in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

Fortnite Rocket Racing skin: How to get free Jackie outfit explained

Thankfully, the outfit is free, and you won't have to part with your precious V-Bucks to play as Jackie. What you'll need to do is achieve a Gold rank in the Ranked Racing mode.

To up your rank, you simply need to complete as many races as possible. The better you do in the races, of course, the quicker this process will be!

Also, remember to make sure you've selected Ranked Mode before you start racing. We'd hate for you to spend hours grinding without actually earning points.

If you don't get the outfit after completing Gold 1, you might need to proceed and complete Gold 2 for the outfit.

From what we understand, this is due to a bug that we're sure Epic will iron out pretty soon.

