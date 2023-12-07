But this massive update to Fortnite brings a lot of changes, and you might be wondering what the whole thing entails - it's not all about the LEGO aesthetic.

So let's take a look at the patch notes as Fortnite's LEGO mode goes live today! We'll dive into what change are coming with LEGO Fortnite, and list the complete patch notes below.

Fortnite has always centred on crafting, and crossovers are a huge part of its culture, so we're surprised a LEGO collaboration has taken this long. But now that it's here, we're very excited to get stuck in.

LEGO Fortnite is a new survival mode in which players must craft to survive. It's very similar to the original Save the World mode that's been dwarfed by the massively popular battle royale. We can't wait to see the structures players will make!

What else can we expect from the new LEGO mode? Let's have a look at the patch notes.

The new mode has now been added, and you can get started right now! But if you want to read about it first, the complete patch notes can be found on the Fortnite website.

You'll find all information about the LEGO mode there, including tips on building and crafting, and how to change things in advanced settings.

Don't forget that, as Fortnite's LEGO mode is brand new, you should expect a few issues and bugs in these early days.

However, as soon as the developers hear about them, they'll be addressed in on the following X page:

Keep an eye on that for any issues, and we're sure they'll be sorted soon. But for now, happy crafting!

