It's a new game and there's a lot to get to grips with, so fear not if you're feeling a bit lost. It's very different to Fortnite's popular battle royale mode, after all.

The map is huge, and it isn't easy to find all the resources you need. For example, if you want to make Knotroot Wood or Marble, you'll need to do some mining in a cave.

But where are the caves in LEGO Fortnite?

How to find caves in LEGO Fortnite

As we've said, caves are an absolutely essential location for mining in LEGO Fortnite. It's in caves that you'll find Marble, which you'll need not only to build tools but to upgrade your village. And the same can be said of Knotroot Wood.

As both of these are in caves, you'll agree that these locations are ripe spots for mining. But where are they?

Well, you might know by now that your LEGO Fortnite map is split into different biomes - each biome is populated with its own unique resources. For example, the desert biome is where you go to find Amber.

But you won't find the caves there. To find a cave, head to either the Frostlands, Grasslands or Dry Valley biomes. It might take a bit of searching, but a cave is guaranteed to be in at least one of those. Good luck!

