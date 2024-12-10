In terms of what to expect from C6S2, details are thin on the ground. More will be revealed and leaked as we near its release date.

Before we get to Chapter 6 Season 2, though, you may want to learn more about the new Fortnite Ballistic mode and brand-new LEGO Fortnite game Brick Life.

Keep reading to find out when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date is and what to expect from it.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date should be 21st February 2025, based on the official battle pass timer.

You can see this in-game or on the official Fortnite website.

In terms of a start time, we don’t have an official word from Epic Games as of writing. We do know that the C6S1 battle pass is set to end on 21st February at 2am ET (7am UK time).

Typically speaking, there is a lengthy period of downtime between new seasons in Fortnite, as the developers add in the new season content ahead of it going live.

Time will tell how long the downtime will be, the official Fortnite Status X account will let us know at the time.

It’s also worth noting that new season release dates have been shifted by Epic Games in the past. As of writing, the Fortnite C6S2 release date is 21st February 2025 but this could change.

We’ll update this page if it does.

What should you expect from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

As the release date for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 gets closer, we’ll be sure to learn more about what to expect from it via leaks and rumours. For now, though, details are thin on the ground.

Despite this, reliable Fortnite leakers such as ShiinaBR have detailed a couple of interesting things that aren’t yet in the game and could be added in Chapter 6 Season 2.

One rumour is suggesting that new Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle files have been found in the game. A Cyberpunk 2077 crossover, therefore, could be on the way.

Speaking of new vehicles, Pixar’s Cars could be getting some Fortnite love, too. Leaks are suggesting we could have Lightning McQueen and Mater in the game before long, perhaps in C6S2.

As with all rumours and leaks, please do take all of the above with a healthy portion of salt. When Epic Games is ready, it will officially reveal more about what to expect from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 – closer to its 21st February 2025 release date.

