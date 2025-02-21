Fortnite update today (21st February): What changes in the patch notes?
Plenty of changes inbound.
The start of a new Fortnite season is always an exciting one as Epic Games continues to evolve the battle royale.
Chapter 6 season 2 contains a wealth of brand-new content along with a new antagonist that could play a part in the next spectacular live event.
A new season means the map has also undergone some notable changes, giving players even more choice when it comes to deciding on a place to land.
So, what does the latest Fortnite update have in store? Keep on reading for everything there is to know bout the new arrivals and the adjustments that have been made.
What changes in the Fortnite update today (21st February)?
The Chapter 6 season 2 update for Fortnite contains a vast amount of changes.
Ranging from new weapons and medallions to the all-new Gold Rush mechanic, the changes are expected to spice up all battle royale modes.
There are also even more Boons capable of providing game-changing benefits that give you the best possible chance of becoming the last one standing.
Full patch notes for Fortnite V34.00
We've dissected the patch notes and separated all of the main changes and additions into their own categories.
Without further ado, here are the full Fortnite V34.00 patch notes:
New weapons
- Fletcher Kane's Double Down Pistol
- Sub Zero's Kombat Kit
- Thermite
- Plasma Burst Laser
- Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
- The Kneecappeer
- Falcon Eye Sniper
- Port-a-Cover
- Pulse Scanner
- Med-Mist Grenade
- Gold Splash
- Outlaw Shotgun (Arriving in v34.10 update)
- Rocket Drill (Arriving in v34.10 update)
- Pump & Dump (Arriving in v34.10 update)
New medallions
- Super Shield - Places a Shield Bubble Jr while players heal with a "self-healing item" such as a Shield Potion or a Med Kit.
- Unstoppable - An increase in sprint speed that enables players to hit enemies out of the way.
New Boons
- Greed - Earn additional Gold Bars from scoring eliminations and opening containers.
- Vulture - Reveal the location of enemies that have been eliminated on the map.
- Gold Rush - Open or destroy chests to earn the Gold Rush boost.
- Gold Ammo - Earn ammo while picking up Gold Bars.
- Adrenaline Rush - Earn the Slap effect by mantling, hurdling and wall-jumping.
New map POIs
- Crime City - Large POI packed with multi-storey buildings and vantage points.
- Shiny Shafts - Fletcher Kane's mining operation. Features overground and underground pathways.
- Outlaw Oasis - A luxury spa featuring several corridors for close-quarters combat.
- Lonewolf Lair - Fletcher Kane's hideout. Security is tight here so be prepared for a fight.
Gold Rush
Throughout the map, players will see gold puddles of water which they can swim in.
Swimming in the gold puddles provides players with faster movement speed, faster pickaxe swing speed and an increase in pickaxe damage to structures.
Alongside the puddles, players can also mine the Gold Veins to use the Gold Rush to their advantage.
Black market
The black market is open for business in Chapter 6 season 2.
Spend Gold Bars and Dill Bills during matches to obtain Mythic and Legendary items, which are guaranteed to be useful in the heat of battle.
Armoured train and transport
The armoured train circulates the map during matches in Chapter 6 season 2, thanks to Fletcher Kane transporting all kinds of valuables around the island.
The convoys contain henchmen carrying out the convoys. Once eliminated, players can take control of the vehicles and use them to navigate the map with ease.
Climbing aboard the Armoured Train works slightly differently.
Breach the vault car using Thermite to secure the valuables for yourself.
Be aware of the turrets on top of the train, as they're more than capable of bringing your match to an early end.
