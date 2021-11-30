When is the Fortnite live event? UK start time and how to join The End

There’s a big Fortnite live event coming, but when exactly is it and what time should UK players log onto the game to enjoy it? If those questions have been plaguing you, we’ve got the answers you seek.

Going by the ominous title The End, the next Fortnite live event will mark the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 and the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. It will also see players uniting against the Cube Queen – this will be your final fight with the main villain of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8’s Cubed storyline.

You’ll want to make a note of the Fortnite live event date and UK start time in your diary or calendar app of choice, so keep on reading and we’ll tell you when and how to get involved.

When is the Fortnite live event?

Epic Games has confirmed that the next Fortnite live event will take place on Saturday 4th December at 4pm ET for American players.

There isn’t very long left to wrap up all of your battle pass bits and bobs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, then! It should be exciting to see what happens in the event and how it impacts the future of Fortnite.

What UK time is the Fortnite live event?

Here in the UK, the time zones align in such a way that the Fortnite live event will start at 9pm GMT for players on British shores.

You’ll want to make sure you’re in the game and ready to rock at that time, because there won’t be any replay options this time! That’s one major difference between this and some of the previous Fortnite live events.

How to join the Fortnite live event

To join the Fortnite live event on 4th December, you will need to join The End playlist on the Fortnite battle royale mode’s launch menu. The playlist will go live at 8.30pm GMT on 4th December, giving you time to get online and join the queue before the action kicks off at 9pm GMT.

Players will be able to squad up in groups of up to 16 to take on the Cube Queen in the event. But don’t worry if you don’t have 15 other players to team up with, because you’ll also be able to join in as a solo player if you so wish. Either way, it should be fun!

