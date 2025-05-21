We've got all the info you need about when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is expected to start as well as what you've got to look forward to.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is currently expected to release on 7th June 2025.

Epic Games has confirmed that Season 3 is scheduled to end on 7th June at 6:30pm UTC, 12 hours earlier than its initial end time.

Considering how big we expected Chapter 6 Season 4 to be, this earlier end time suggests that Epic Games is planning for a significant period of downtime between the two seasons.

For this reason, it's entirely possible that Season 4 could launch the next day, on 8th June, but it would have to be a tremendously long period of downtime for this to happen, so we think it's unlikely.

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Epic Games hasn't confirmed anything about what's coming in Season 4 yet, but several leaks have hinted towards a superhero theme.

In early May, reputable leakers FNBRintel and ShiinaBR reported that a potential Superman x Fortnite collaboration was in the works.

According to a post from FNBRintel, the new season will introduce a Superman skin, tying into the release of the upcoming Superman movie, as well as a unique Mythic item that lets players use some of Superman's powers in-game.

That being said, we haven't seen any tangible evidence to support these leaks, and while these leakers have a good track record, they have been wrong before, such as in the case of the Doctor Who collaboration which never materialised.

Luckily, whether it's a superhero season or not, we don't have long to wait to find out!

