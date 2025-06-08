While players who buy the pass will unlock the Robin skin immediately, they will have to wait until the mid-season unlock for the Superman skin, unless they buy this season's Battle Bundle, which also gives you 25 battle pass levels for 1800 V-Bucks.

The battle pass is also introducing six new Fortnite original skins, which are called Haylee Skye, Ziggy, Synthwave, Killswitch, Lightrider and Morgan Myst.

Superman's furry best friend Krypto is also being introduced – players can throw a Krypto Treat and he will dive bomb to retrieve it, dealing serious damage to anyone or anything nearby.

The objective for the battle pass, which is called Super, is to go up against the dreaded Mask Maker Daigo and his minions, with locations including Supernova Academy, Utopia City and Demon’s Domain.

Every time players perform a heroic deed in each match, they will progress towards raising their Hero Rank, which starts at the beginning of each match at C, and can rise through the ranks of B, A, S, and S+.

The Superman movie on which the skin has been based will arrive in cinemas on 11th July 2025, and will act as the big screen kick-off to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU.

Meanwhile, Robin is next expected to be seen in new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, the release date for which has not yet been set.

