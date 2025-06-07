Bond villain actor reprises iconic role 19 years later for new project
Le Chiffre is back and facing a new adversary.
As we approach a new era of Bond on the big screen, fans are about to get a big dose of nostalgia, as a classic franchise villain from 19 years ago is returning in a new format.
It was announced at Summer Game Fest 2025 that Mad Mikkelsen will be reprising his role from 2006's Casino Royale, as the character makes a surprise appearance in the game Hitman: World of Assassination.
Le Chiffre forms part of a mission called The Banker, which is available to play for a brief window between now and 6th July 2025.
The mission forms part of a tie in with upcoming Bond game 007 First Light, as players who sign up for an IOI account and beat the mission will unlock a special suit that can be used in that upcoming project.
On returning to his role, Mikkelsen said in a statement: "Le Chiffre is a character I have always enjoyed – he’s calculating, cold, and ruthless. Bringing him into the world of Hitman makes for a thrilling collaboration. Players can expect mind games, high stakes, and twists that only this character could orchestrate. To succeed, they’ll need to play their hand wisely."
Meanwhile, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said: "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Mads Mikkelsen to Hitman: World of Assassination. Players are really going to enjoy this new mission, which marks the return of Le Chiffre after nearly 20 years. I’m excited to see our players jump into this small taste of bigger things to come in the Bond franchise from IO Interactive."
007 First Light, which comes from the same studio as the Hitman games, will tell the origin story of a young Bond at the age of 26.
When it comes to Bond on the big screen, we're still in the dark as to who will be taking on the central role in the next film project, but thankfully we have finally seen some movement, as the movie's producers have been confirmed and work has officially begun on a new instalment.
