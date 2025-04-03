"They are both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership. Thank you, Amy and David!"

This is a big update for fans after Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli handed over creative control of the film series back in February.

The long-time producers stepped back from the franchise as part of a new joint venture agreement, with Amazon MGM Studios gaining creative rights.

Michael G Wilson, Daniel Craig and Barbara Broccoli. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

On the announcement, Broccoli said: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Wilson added: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed that the studio doesn't "have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be".

"We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet," Jassy added. "But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time."

But with the producers now primed and ready to begin work on the film, there will undoubtedly be more updates as the process continues.

