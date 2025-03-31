Speaking to The Standard in a new interview, Mirren – who is currently starring in the new Paramount Plus crime series MobLand alongside former James Bond Pierce Brosnan and Bond favourite Tom Hardy – said: "The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism."

She continued: "Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. They always have been. And very brave.

"If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While Mirren has her opinions on the spy franchise, she was full of praise for Brosnan when speaking to The Standard.

"I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan," Mirren shared.

"Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything. And I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with.

"And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely, gracious person."

Bond star Timothy Dalton previously admitted he was "very, very surprised" by the departure of Broccoli and Wilson.

Dalton, who played the iconic secret agent in two films in 1987 and 1989, told RadioTimes.com: "Barbara is, I think, a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project.

"Nothing went on that he didn't want and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say.

"He was well in charge of the show and that's not so anymore."

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.