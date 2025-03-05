The new crime drama stars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in the three central roles, but when is it set to arrive, what is it about and who else stars alongside them?

Read on for everything you need to know about MobLand on Paramount Plus.

When will MobLand be released on Paramount Plus?

All episodes of MobLand are set to be released on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

This will be the case for Paramount Plus subscribers in the UK, the US, Canada and Australia, while a global rollout is expected to follow later in the year.

What is MobLand about?

Tom Hardy in Mobland. Luke Varley/Paramount+

MobLand is a new crime series from The Gentlemen creator Guy Ritchie, which sees Pierce Brosnan play the head of an organised crime family, who is fighting for power within a global crime syndicate.

The official synopsis says: "Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives.

"Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

Who stars in MobLand?

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan in Mobland. Luke Varley/Paramount+

MobLand is led by three A-list stars, with Venom's Tom Hardy, 1923's Helen Mirren and former Bond star Pierce Brosnan playing the central roles.

Meanwhile, they are joined by a cast including the likes of Paddy Considine (Small Town, Big Story), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Anson Boon (Pistol) and Mandeep Dhillon (Peacock), among others.

Here's a full list of the known cast of MobLand.

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina

Jasmine Jobson as Zosia

Alex Fine as Donnie

Geoff Bell as Richie

Daniel Betts as Brendan

Lisa Dwan as O’Hara

Emily Barber as Alice

MobLand trailer

You can watch the official trailer for MobLand right here now.

MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

