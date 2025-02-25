The second season picks up with Brandon Skenlar’s Spencer Dutton – the estranged nephew of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) – as he races against time to save his family in Montana, who are battling harsh conditions and enemies that threaten to end the Dutton legacy.

Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own dangerous journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

The cast of season 2 is rounded out by Michelle Randolph, Timothy Dalton, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves and Darren Mann.

Wondering when new episodes of the show are set to be released and how you can watch them in the UK? Read on for the full release schedule and latest streaming information.

How many episodes in 1923 season 2?

Helen Mirren in Yellowstone: 1923. Paramount

1923 season 2 will consist of 8 episodes that will air exclusively on Paramount Plus every Sunday.

The show was renewed for its second and final season in February 2023.

How to watch 1923 season 2 in the UK: When do new episodes air?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Paramount Plus

The show officially returned to Paramount Plus on Sunday 23rd February. New episodes are set to premiere every Sunday at midnight ET on Paramount Plus.

For UK viewers, this means that new episodes will drop at 5am.

You’ll need a Paramount Plus subscription if you're planning on catching up on the Dutton's latest adventures, and there are a few subscription tiers to choose from if you haven't already signed up.

The basic (with ads) tier is priced at £4.99 per month in the UK, while the standard plan will cost you £7.99 a month. Meanwhile, the premium plan is priced at £10.99 a month.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

1923 season 2 full release schedule

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield in 1923. Paramount

The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 – Sunday 23rd February 2025

Episode 2 – Sunday 2nd March 2025

Episode 3 – Sunday 9th March 2025

Episode 4 – Sunday 16th March 2025

Episode 5 – Sunday 23rd March 2025

Episode 7 – Sunday 6th April 2025

Episode 8 – Sunday 1st April 2025

1923 season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus on Sunday 23rd February 2025, with Yellowstone seasons 1-5 also available to stream on Paramount Plus – you can sign up for Paramount Plus now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.