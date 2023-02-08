With multiple spin-offs in the pipeline, rumours of a Matthew McConaughey-led series and a possible cancellation , the fanfare surrounding Yellowstone shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Yellowstone has well and truly gripped us all, hasn't it? As well as being the hugely popular western drama that everyone seems to be talking about, the Paramount Plus series has also just renewed its record-breaking prequel, 1923 , for a second season .

So far in this fifth season, we've borne witness to John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, with the rancher making bold moves to protect Yellowstone from his opponents. But with season 5 currently taking a brief hiatus, set to continue airing this summer, there's no better time than now to get reacquainted with the beloved cast of characters.

Of course, the leading role of John Dutton is played by Kevin Costner, but who else stars in the series? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the actors and characters in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone cast

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Who is John Dutton III? The series follows the Dutton family and heading up the largest ranch in Montana is John Dutton, the widowed sixth-generation patriarch. Throughout previous seasons, we've seen how Dutton will go to lengths to protect the the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and regularly comes against challenges from all sides. In this fifth season, however, Dutton is the Governor of Montana.

What else has Kevin Costner been in? The multi award-winning actor has starred in many notable films and TV series such as The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, Hidden Figures and Molly's Game. Yellowstone marks the first regular TV series role of his career.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Who is Kayce Dutton? John and Evelyn's son, Kayce is a former US Navy SEAL and has a fraught relationship with his father. Even so, he's still the one set to take on the Yellowstone ranch and moves back with his wife and young son.

What else has Luke Grimes been in? Grimes has had starring roles in American Sniper and the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise as Elliot, Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) brother.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Who is Beth Dutton? John and Evelyn's only daughter, Beth is savvy, intelligent and also quite the manipulator. She previously returned home to help her father manage the ranch and is extremely protective of John and her entire family.

What else has Kelly Reilly been in? The English actress has had starring roles in Above Suspicion, Black Box, True Detective and Britannia, as well as roles in films such as Pride & Prejudice, Sherlock Holmes and 10x10.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Who is Jamie Dutton? The "black sheep" of the family, Jamie is very different from his Dutton siblings. The aspiring politician goes on to become Attorney General in season 3, has a son and is a no-nonsense kind of character. However, he still does crave his father's attention.

What else has Wes Bentley been in? Bentley is best known for his roles in Interstellar, The Hunger Games, Ghost Rider and American Horror Story, where he has had starring roles in the Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke instalments.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Who is Rip Wheeler? While not officially a son of John Dutton, the patriarch has long seen Rip as a son of his. Being his right-hand man, he is a fiercely loyal employee at Yellowstone. He was taken in by the Duttons as a young runaway after killing his father, who murdered his mother and brother. Despite an on-off relationship with Beth since the pair were teens, they are now married.

What else has Cole Hauser been in? The actor is best known for his roles in the films Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Transcendence and Rogue.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Who is Monica Dutton? Monica is Kayce's wife and is often in inner turmoil when it comes to reckoning her Native American roots with her husband's family business. She goes from being a teacher at local school Broken Rock Indian Reservation to becoming a professor at Montana State University in Bozeman.

What else has Kelsey Asbille been in? Asbille is best known for her roles in One Tree Hill, Wind River, Fargo and Teen Wolf.

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Who is Chief Thomas Rainwater? A powerful casino businessman and chief of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation which neighbours the Yellowstone ranch, Chief Rainwater is desperate to reclaim the land he believes has been stolen from the Native Americans who originally inhabited it. Thus, he is constantly at odds with John.

What else has Gil Birmingham been in? Birmingham known for his role as Billy Black in The Twilight Saga, Banshee and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Most recently, he's had starring roles in Pieces of Her, Siren and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Yellowstone season 5 airs new episodes weekly on Paramount Plus, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream now in full.

