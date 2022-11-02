Set in the early 19th century, the story follows the five Bennet sisters as they are tasked with finding a respectable and wealthy suitor with whom to settle down. When the intelligent and inquisitive Elizabeth Bennet meets the eligible Mr Darcy, he reluctantly begins to fall for the young woman's charms, despite her being considered a woman beneath his class.

Jane Austen's beloved novel Pride & Prejudice has been adapted numerous times for both the small and silver screen, and the setting is always every bit as romantic and sumptuous as its love story.

Arguably the most famous film adaptation is Joe Wright's 2005 retelling, starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth, for which she was Oscar nominated, opposite Succession star Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Darcy.

The impressive ensemble cast also includes Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet, Talulah Riley as Mary Bennet, Jena Malone as Lydia Bennet and Carey Mulligan as Kitty Bennet. Brenda Blethyn plays the Bennet matriarch to Donald Sutherland's Mr Bennet.

If you've ever wondered where the Bennet family's home of Longbourn was set or where Darcy's estate Pemberley was filmed, we've found all the breathtaking locations across the UK, many of which are open to the public.

Read on for details of where Pride and Prejudice was set and filmed below.

The Bennet's family home of Longbourn

Though the Bennet family home is described as "modest" in the novel, there's nothing small or stuffy about Groombridge Place, where their house is set, which is a moated country house built in the 17th century,

Groombridge House is a private residence, but the property can be hired as a wedding venue. The gardens, canal and forest at Groombridge Place are open to the public.

Mr Bingley's House, Netherfield

Suitor Charles Bingley, who pursues Jane Bennet (Rosamund Pike), lets a house called Netherfield near the Bennet family home. The property takes centre stage as the breathtaking 18th century Palladian mansion Basildon Park.

The estate, which was saved from demolition and is now part of the National Trust, is regularly open to the public, but you'll need to check its open dates online.

The grounds of Pemberley

A memorable scene from Pride & Prejudice features Keira Knightley's Elizabeth admiring the painted ceiling in Pemberley's great hall, owned by Mr Darcy. The setting was actually Chatsworth House, which is located in heart of the Peak District in Derbyshire.

Fans of the film can be equally as enamoured by Chatsworth House as it is open to the public, where you can explore 25 rooms, from the Painted Hall to State Rooms and the Sculpture Gallery. Find out more information here.

Pemberley's Drawing Room

The drawing room inside Pemberley is filmed at Wilton House, home to ​the 18th Earl and Countess of Pembroke and built on land granted by Henry VIII to Sir William Herbert in the 16th century. The estate is open to the public. Find more information at the Wilton House website.

Jane Austen fans may have also spotted the sprawling estate in the 2020 adaptation of Emma.

The Inn at Lambton

Mr Darcy, along with his sister Georgiana (Tamzin Merchant) and his friend Mr Bingley, visit Elizabeth at the Inn at Lambton in Pride and Prejudice. The Inn was set at Haddon Hall, which is considered one of the most historic houses in England.

The 900-year-old house has been kept within the same aristocratic family, the Rutlands, and its original interiors have remained untouched and can be viewed by members of the public. Check online for visiting times and events.

Lady Catherine de Bourgh’s Rosings Park

Pride and Prejudice fans will remember Dame Judi Dench's haughty Lady Catherine de Bourgh hosting a dimly lit dinner at Rosings Park. Burghley House in Lincolnshire is the film location for Rosings. The house and gardens are currently closed for winter but will be reopening again in March 2023. For more information, visit Burghley's website here.

The gardens of Rosings

This is the place where Mr Darcy first proposes to Elizabeth Bennet. The setting is The Temple of Apollo, located in Stourhead Garden. The Stourhead estate boats a Palladian mansion, which formerly belonged to the Hoare family for more than 200 years. Stourhead, near Mere in Wiltshire, is part of the National Trust and is open to the public. Find out more here.

