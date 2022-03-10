Andrew Garfield is having quite the moment. The star of The Social Network is currently in the running for an Oscar for his work in Tick...Tick...Boom!, while he also appeared in 2021's highest-grossing movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now he's taking on his first leading role in a TV series in Under the Banner of Heaven, a true-crime thriller based on the best-selling book of the same name, by Jon Krakauer.

The series is inspired by the shocking events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (played by Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in Utah.

Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre, who discovers buried secrets while investigating the case that cause him to question his own Mormon faith.

Created by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk) who is also showrunner and executive producer, the series looks set to be a gripping thriller made all the more disturbing by its real-life inspiration.