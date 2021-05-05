Halston release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for Netflix fashion drama

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming drama series Halston, which stars Ewan McGregor (Star Wars, Trainspotting), Rory Culkin (brother of Macauley), Bill Pullman (Independence Day) and Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls).

The five-part miniseries, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, portrays the life of 1970s American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick (known simply as Halston). In the trailer, which is set to Depeche Mode’s Enjoy the Silence, we see the ambition, hedonism and power-lust of McGregor’s character in its full glory.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month, McGregor defended being cast as Halston, who was gay.

“If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role,” McGregor said, discussing comments made by Billy Porter in 2019 about the fact that gay men frequently lose out on straight roles, while the same is rarely true in reverse.

“But in this case – and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about – I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the biopic.

When is Halston released on Netflix?

Hotly anticipated mini-series Halston comes to Netflix on Friday 14th May 2021. The super-stylish biopic will drop all five episodes in one go, so it could provide the perfect weekend binge watch.

What is Halston about?

The series follows Halston’s life and rise to fame in the 1970s – and the sex, drugs and runway shows that came with it.

The designer’s work was favoured by the likes of Liza Minnelli (who is portrayed by Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez in the drama), Greta Garbo and Elizabeth Taylor. Halston also designed the pillbox hat that Jackie Kennedy wore to John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.

The designer was infamously controlling, self-obsessed and liable to throw a fit if he didn’t get what he wanted.

“There are people I met who do not have nice things to say about him,” McGregor told the Hollywood Reporter of the designer.

“And there are people who love him and are unbelievably loyal to this day. I was excited to play that. To go to the extremes of his temper. But behind it all — this drive, this creative drive. And this desire to be grand. Everything had to be the best.”

Is there a trailer for Halston?

There sure is! You can watch the official trailer below.

