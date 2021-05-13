We’ve had The Politician, Hollywood and Ratched, and now Ryan Murphy continues his Netflix rampage with Halston – a brand new drama about the iconic New York-based fashion designer.

Advertisement

Starring Ewan McGregor in the title role, the mini-series will follow the designer’s rise to fame throughout the 1970s, his friendships with the likes of Liza Minelli and Andy Warhol, his partying lifestyle and the battle he faced over ownership of his brand.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Bill Pullman, Vera Farmiga and Kelly Bishop, this upcoming drama is set to make waves – and has already done so, with the Halston family recently labelling the Netflix series an “inaccurate, fictionalised account“.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast starring in Halston.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ewan McGregor plays Halston

Netflix

Who is Halston? Halston, real name Roy Halston Frowick, was an American fashion designer and socialite who achieved international fame with his minimalist clothing line in the mid-1970s. Establishing himself as an icon in New York throughout the 70s and 80s, Halston soon finds himself fighting off those trying to take over his brand and his most precious asset – the name Halston itself.

Where have I seen Ewan McGregor before? With a career spanning almost 30 years, the Golden Globe-winning Ewan McGregor is best known for starring as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, as well as his roles in Moulin Rouge, Big Fish, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Trainspotting. He recently starred in Birds of Prey, Doctor Sleep and Fargo season three.

Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza Minnelli

Netflix

Who is Liza Minnelli? Liza Minnelli is an Oscar-winning American actress and singer, who is best known for starring in Cabaret, Liza with a Z, New York New York and Arrested Development. She was a close friend of Halston and was frequently photographed alongside him at Studio 54 with other friends Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol.

Where have I seen Krysta Rodriguez before? Rodriguez is best known for starring as Ana Vargas in Smash and her roles in Trial & Error, Quantico, Daybreak and Younger, as well as Broadway productions of Spring Awakening, The Addams Family and A Chorus Line.

Rebecca Dayan plays Elsa Peretti

Netflix

Who is Elsa Peretti? Elsa Peretti was an Italian jewellery designer and fashion model, who became a Halstonette – one of the models frequently hired by Halston. She was friends with Halston and went on to design jewellery for him as well as Tiffany & Co.

Where have I seen Rebecca Dayan before? French actor Rebecca Dayan has appeared in Limitless, Celeste & Jesse Forever, Elementary and Tesla.

Bill Pullman plays David Mahoney

Netflix

Who is David Mahoney? David Mahoney was an American businessman best known for founding Norton Simon while he was President of soft drinks brand Canada Dry. Norton Simon owned the Halston brand until 1983, which is when it was acquired by Esmark Inc.

Where have I seen Bill Pullman? Pullman is best known for starring in films such as Sleepless in Seattle, While You Were Sleeping, Spaceballs, Independence Day and Lake Placid. Recently he’s appeared in shows such as The Sinner, 1600 Penn and Torchwood: Miracle Day.

Gian Franco Rodriguez plays Victor Hugo

Netflix

Who is Victor Hugo? Victor Hugo was a Venezuelan-born artist and window dresser, who created displays for Halston’s Madison Avenue shop and became Andy Warhol’s assistant at The Factory. He was Halston’s on-again-off-again partner for more than 10 years.

Where have I seen Gian Franco Rodriguez before? Halston is Rodriguez’s first big role, having previously appeared in shorts such as Chaos Men, Spouse Switch and Safe.

David Pittu plays Joe Eula

Netflix

Who is Joe Eula? Joe Eula was an American fashion illustrator who worked for American Vogue, The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar and Halston, where he was Creative Director for 10 years.

Where have I seen David Pittu before? Pittu has appeared in The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, The Knick, House of Cards and The Plot Against America, as well as Café Society and Submission.

Sullivan Jones plays Ed Austin

Netflix

Who is Ed Austin? Ed Austin was an assistant buyer of menswear at Alexander’s, who became Halston’s boutique manager and lover.

Where have I seen Sullivan Jones before? Jones is best known for starring in The Looming Tower, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and for his roles in The Politician and upcoming series The Gilded Age.

Rory Culkin plays Joel Schumacher

Netflix

Who is Joel Schumacher? Joel Schumacher was an American filmmaker and screenwriter, who is best known for directing The Incredible Shrinking Woman, St Elmo’s Fire, Flatliners, Batman Forever and The Phantom of the Opera.

Where have I seen Rory Culkin before? Culkin is best known for starring in Scream 4, Lord of Chaos, Columbus, Signs, Intruders and Sneaky Pete. He is the younger brother of Succession’s Kieran Culkin and Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin.

Kelly Bishop plays Eleanor Lambert

Netflix

Who is Eleanor Lambert? Eleanor Lambert was a fashion publicist and founder of New York Fashion week, the Met Gala and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Where have I seen Kelly Bishop before? Bishop is best known for playing Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls and the mother of Baby in Dirty Dancing. She has recently appeared in The Good Wife, Bunheads, Friends with Kids and Mercy.

Vera Farmiga plays Adele

Netflix

Who is Adele? Don’t worry, we haven’t skipped to the Noughties, it’s not that Adele. The truth is we don’t know who the mysterious Adele is in the series just yet. All will be revealed…

Advertisement

Where have I seen Vera Farmiga before? Scream queen Vera Farmiga is best known for starring in The Conjuring franchise, Orphan and Bates Motel, but she’s also appeared in Nothing But the Truth, Up in the Air, The Manchurian Candidate, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Judge and When They See Us.

Halston arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th May. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix – you can also visit our TV Guide or our Drama hub for all the latest news.