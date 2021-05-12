Halston family issues statement calling Netflix series an “inaccurate, fictionalized account”

Netflix’s Roy Halston Frowick biopic Halston has yet to land on the streamer, but the five-part miniseries has already come under fire by the late fashion designer’s family.

The Halston Archives and Family released the following statement via PR Newswire: “The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, Halston. The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix asking for comment.

The biopic, which is set to be released on 14th May, stars Ewan McGregor as the titular designer and charts his rise to fame in 1980s New York.

The series had already come under scrutiny due to McGregor being cast in the lead role despite the fact that Halston was gay.

“If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role,” McGregor told the Hollywood Reporter after he was asked about Billy Porter’s comments that gay men frequently lose out on straight roles, while the same is rarely true in reverse.

McGregor added: “But in this case – and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about – I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was.”

