Andrew Garfield in first look at Disney Plus crime thriller

Now he's set to appear in his first leading TV role, in FX true-crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven – and it's just been confirmed that the limited series is coming to Disney Plus in the UK.

Andrew Garfield has been busy in recent months, whether it's landing an Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick...Boom! or starring in a little film called Spider-Man: No Way Home .

A first look at the eerie thriller in the above picture shows Garfield investigating a horrific case, while the recent teaser trailer also offers a glimpse of co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People).

The series is based on the true-crime bestseller of the same name by Jon Krakauer, and follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre, a devout Mormon who begins to question his own faith after unearthing horrible truths about the consequences of unyielding faith.

The series contains seven episodes and also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. It was created by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk), is also the series' showrunner and executive producer.

Garfield recently spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about how he is now "less concerned about commercial success" and instead prioritises "artistic freedom".

Elsewhere, he also revealed that he is "definitely open" to returning as Spider-Man for the right project.

Meanwhile, Garfield's co-star, Edgar-Jones, is about to appear in another Disney Plus project, the black comedy thriller film Fresh with Sebastian Stan.

Under the Banner of Heaven will air on FX in the US and on Star on Disney Plus in the UK. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

