Andrew Garfield reveals touching improvised moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has revealed that one of his most touching lines in Spider-Man: No Way Home came straight from the heart.

It had been long-rumoured that Garfield would appear as his previous incarnation of Peter Parker in the blockbuster sequel, which features multiple old Spider-Man characters thanks to the movie’s multiverse crossovers.

Garfield continually denied the rumours, but fans were thrilled to see the former Spider-Man character appear alongside Tobey Maguire’s version of the web-slinger when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally landed in cinemas last month (December 2021).

And now the star has spoken out about his return to the Spider-Man franchise for the first time, revealing that he improvised what is perhaps the film’s most touching moment.

Towards the end of the movie, Garfield and Maguire rock up to help Holland combat the villains that crossed over and send everyone back to their respective universes. The moment in question sees Garfield’s version of Spider-Man tells his other two “brothers” that he loves them.

“We would have deeper conversations and talk about our experiences with the character,” Garfield told Variety during an interview, adding: “And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including Spider-Verse.

“It was a revelatory experience for her, realising how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound.”

He then revealed: “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a mammoth hit for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, grossing a huge $1.37 billion as of 2nd January 2022.

This means that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time as well as Sony’s biggest movie ever, taking the record from its predecessor Spider-Man: Far from Home which reached $1.13 billion worldwide.

The movie, which stars Tom Holland in the title role, also features Zendaya as Spidey’s girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel sorcerer Doctor Stephen Strange, and Jacob Batalon as Spider-Man’s best friend, Ned Leeds.

In addition to Garfield and Maguire’s comebacks, the film also saw returns for Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from the Sam Raimi trilogy of Spider-Man films and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, as well as Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available now in UK cinemas.

