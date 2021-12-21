Andrew Garfield should return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, say RadioTimes.com readers

Marvel fans want to see Andrew Garfield reprise his version of Peter Parker for a third film in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, according to a poll by RadioTimes.com.

The actor first portrayed the popular superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and returned for a sequel two years later, before his time in the role was abruptly brought to an end.

Due to the second film’s lukewarm critical reception and mounting pressure from fans in the wake of the Sony hack, the studio chose to put Garfield’s Spidey on ice and move forward in partnership with Marvel Studios.

That groundbreaking deal brought Tom Holland’s Spider-Man into the MCU, but following the incredible success of crossover flick No Way Home, it now seems like multiple live-action versions of the character could very well co-exist.

In a social media poll, we asked our readers whether they would like to see Garfield return to complete his Amazing Spider-Man trilogy and more than three-quarters of respondents voted in favour.

With calls for #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 to happen, do you want Andrew Garfield to return for a third movie? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) December 21, 2021

No Way Home has been praised as a redemption for Garfield’s interpretation of the character, featuring a couple of emotional moments that reference unresolved plot-threads from his earlier films.

The idea has since been floated that his version of Spidey could crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom universe, which is currently lacking a webhead for the Lethal Protector to clash with.

Suffice to say, there is significant demand for this incarnation of Spider-Man to continue on the big screen and you can rest assured that Sony Pictures will have noticed.

Garfield is having a particularly banner year in 2021, as in addition to his superhero success, he is also a key contender in the awards race for his work on Netflix’s acclaimed musical Tick, Tick… BOOM!.

