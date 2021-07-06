Tick, Tick… Boom! release date: Trailer, cast for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix movie

Over the last decade Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a one man pop phenomenon. Starting with the musical In the Heights, he then became a household name after Hamilton became the biggest show on Broadway since time began. His theatrical success had Hollywood calling and he appeared in Mary Poppins Returns as male lead, Jack, singing and dancing with Emily Blunt.

Advertisement

His musical talents have also been used by Disney for their animated hit Moana as well as in the two Star Wars films J.J. Abrams directed – The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.

With Tick, Tick… Boom, Miranda will make his film directing debut with Netflix backing and funding the venture. Hollywood heavyweight Ron Howard is also on board as a producer and Dear Evan Hansen‘s Steven Levenson, also known for his script work on TV drama Masters of Sex, will pen the screenplay.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tick, Tick… Boom release date

There is no official release date as of yet but Tick, Tick… Boom will be coming to Netflix later in 2021, probably in the autumn in time for the Oscar voting window. We’ll keep you updated.

Tick, Tick… Boom trailer

Though we’re still without a release date, Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for Tick, Tick… Boom which can be viewed below – it’s already made quite a splash, racking up over a million views in under a month.

Tick, Tick… Boom cast

Whilst Lin-Manuel Miranda is behind the camera, he is not going to star in this musical. Instead, Andrew Garfield will lead the cast as acclaimed composer and creator of Rent, Jonathan Larson. Garfield, whilst being acclaimed for his stage work, has never done a musical before so this is an exciting and daring bit of casting. The actor is best known for twice playing Spider-Man as well as his lead role in Martin Scorsese’s Silence. Other roles include The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge and Never Let Me Go.

Vanessa Hudgens will also be appearing in the movie as Karessa Johnson. Unlike her co-star, Hudgens has an extensive singing background having rose to fame playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical series of films. She has also done two live musicals on TV including Larson’s Rent with the other being Grease. She has also appeared in films such as Spring Breakers and Bad Boys for Life.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

West Wing star Bradley Whitford will play composing legend Stephen Sondheim. Some of his other major performances include roles in the films Get Out and Saving Mr Banks and the TV shows Transparent, The Handmaid’s Tale and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

Alexandra Shipp, best known for playing Storm in the X-Men franchise, will appear as Susan. She has also starred in Straight Outta Compton and Love, Simon.

Rounding out the cast are Judith Light, Joshua Henry, Robin de Jesus and theatre veteran Joel Grey.

What is Tick, Tick… Boom about?

Based on the musical of the same name, Tick, Tick… Boom is set in 1990 and follows an aspiring theatre composer who is desperate for his big break whilst waiting tables in New York. It is a mostly autobiographical story from Jonathon Larson and he explores his creative frustrations, whether he should ‘sell out’ and the personal cost of wanting to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.