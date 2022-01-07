Andrew Garfield “definitely open” to returning as Spider-Man
**Warning: spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home**
Andrew Garfield has said that he “definitely” would be open to reprising his role as Spider-Man again, after making (spoiler!) a not-so-surprising return in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Tick, Tick… Boom! star reprised his role alongside Tobey Maguire, with the two older iterations of the comic book character uniting with Tom Holland’s MCU version of Peter Parker for some multiversal chaos.
Speaking to Variety, Garfield revealed that he would be open to an opportunity to “step back in and tell more” of his own Spider-Man’s story.
Asked if he’d be open to returning to the character, he said: “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many.
“He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”
He also revealed what the three Spider-Men actors spoke about when they got together for filming – and yes, they did re-enact that famous meme.
“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out,” he explained.
“But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!'”
The film Spider-Man: No Way Home has certainly lived up to the hype, smashing box office records since it landed in UK and US cinemas in December 2021. However, the question remains – will Tom Holland return to the MCU?
Producer Amy Pascal recently told Variety: “As long as [Tom] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies. I’m a producer and I always think everything’s going to work out!”
If you’re interested in further content, we’ve got all your Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in our guide to No Way Home’s end credits scenes, or you can read more about the MCU spectacular’s best Easter eggs and cameos.
