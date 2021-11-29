Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets – Release date and how to book

The newest Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is almost upon us.

And as the newest trailer revealed, he won’t be returning alone.

Villains from across the multiverse – Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) – will also be crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the various cinemas which now have tickets on sale, the upcoming films clocks in at 148 minutes, putting Tom Holland’s flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War as the longest MCU movies.

For everything you need to know about how to get your hands on No Way Home tickets, read on.

Spider-Man No Way Home ticket release

No Way Home tickets are now on sale in the UK and US, meaning Spider-Man fans can now get their hands on tickets ahead of the film’s day of release, which is 15th December in the UK and two days later in the US.

In a new video posted on the official Spider-Man: No Way Home social media accounts, Holland was joined by Foxx, who revealed the release date for the film’s cinema tickets.

Holland and Foxx revealed No Way Home tickets were going to be released at midnight on Monday 29th November 2021, on the same day as Cyber Monday.

Cyber-Monday ❌

Electro-Monday ❌

Spider-Monday ✅



It's almost time to get your tickets for #SpiderManNoWayHome! Set those alarms for TOMORROW, November 29! pic.twitter.com/EFy15azhYC — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 28, 2021

However, within minutes of going live at midnight, a surge in demand saw various ticketing sites begin to crash, including the likes of Fandango and AMC.

It comes after retailers struggled to keep up with demand for sales of both Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, both of which caused ticketing sites to crash.

Where can I book Spider-Man No Way Home tickets in the UK?

The Cineworld Twitter account notified fans about the upcoming ticket release date on Sunday 28th November, writing: “Are you ready for #SpiderMan to swing back onto Cineworld screens?” It added a link to book tickets.

Are you ready for #SpiderMan to swing back onto Cineworld screens?



Here's the link to save for tomorrow 😉 >> https://t.co/ptpyerUDrF #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/mcyDdKHCoH — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) November 28, 2021

Where can I book Spider-Man No Way Home tickets in the US?

AMC Theatres was the first US cinema chain to notify Spider-Man fans about the upcoming movie’s ticket release date, writing on social media on 28th November 2021: “Get ready Spider-Fans!”

Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021

Will there be midnight screenings of Spider-Man No Way Home?

Screenings seem to begin at 10am on the day of Spider-Man No Way Home’s release.

However, there’s still time for a midnight screening to be announced.

Watch this space.

Will Spider Man No Way Home be released on Netflix?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to come to Netflix at some point in 2022, but with a release date yet to be confirmed, viewers will have to wait for more information.

In the meantime, you can stream the first two MCU Spider-Man films over on Netflix right now.