The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets a new title at the close of the first series

After six episodes of shield-tossing and supervillain dance parties, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has concluded its first series on Disney Plus – and based on what went down in the final episode, it seems like it’s also the last.

Advertisement

Now, we’re not saying there’s no chance that we’ll see Sam and Bucky (Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) on the small screen again – in fact, that chance seems pretty high. But specifically, it seems we’re unlikely to get The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season two, with the final moments of episode six instead offering a new title for the Marvel series.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Given the events of the finale, it’s not exactly a surprise. Over the course of the episode Sam finally takes on the mantle passed down to him by Steve Rogers, donning his Captain America suit – and the iconic shield – to take down the Flag-Smashers. Specifically identifying himself as “Captain America”, Sam is taking on the role full-time – and so it makes sense that the series he stars in notes the change as well.

As the episode closes, the usual “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” credit is replaced by “Captain America and the Winter Soldier,” suggesting that going forward the series will shift to that new title.

Frankly, we’re all for it – it’s snappier, and any title with two “the”-s in it seems a little unwieldy – and could also explain why Marvel has been so coy about there being a second series of this particular adventure.

If there are more episodes, it seems likely that this new title – and focus – will stick, so maybe it’s right that we should think of it less as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season two, and more like Captain America and the Winter Soldier season one. Even if that is going to be monstrously confusing for everybody.

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams exclusively on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.