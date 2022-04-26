Hulu/ Disney+ series Under the Banner of Heaven , which is based on Jon Krakauer's book of the same name, delves into the true story of Brenda Lafferty and her infant daughter Erica, who were brutally murdered in their Utah home in 1984. It was Brenda's brothers-in-law, Ron and Dan Lafferty, who were responsible for their deaths.

Note: contains discussion of subjects including murder that some readers may find upsetting.

The pair were Mormon Fundamentalists who believed that they were commanded by God to carry out the heinous acts, which took place while their brother Allen was at work.

Brenda was found dead by her husband in the kitchen that evening. Their child was discovered in her crib.

Read on for your complete guide to the Under the Banner of cast and characters, including where you might have seen them before.

Andrew Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is Detective Jeb Pyre? Detective Jeb Pyre is an elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who heads up the investigation into the murder of Brenda and her daughter Erica. His faith is rocked following the harrowing ordeal.

"He's very understated, a solid centre of the story that is the audience's eyes," Garfield told Variety. "Not flashy, a very solid dude and internal. I wanted to play with that – be as internal as possible – and less expressive than I've been in recent projects."

What else has Andrew Garfield been in? You'll recognise Andrew Garfield from the Spider-Man franchise, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick... Boom, Under the Silver Lake, Hacksaw Ridge, The Social Network and Never Let Me Go.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Daisy Edgar Jones plays Brenda Lafferty

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Who is Brenda Lafferty? Brenda Lafferty (24) was studying broadcast journalism at university and she also enjoyed performing arts. She was beaten and stabbed to death by her husband's brothers, Ron and Dan Lafferty, in her home. Her 15-month-old daughter Erica was also killed.

Brenda encouraged Ron's wife Dianna to walk away from their marriage when he announced that he wanted to take a second wife, a practice that Ron and other hardline Mormons consider integral to the faith, despite the church turning its back on ''plural marriage'' in 1890. Men who engage in multiple marriages have one lawful wife and several spiritual wives to circumnavigate bigamy.

What else has Daisy Edgar Jones been in? Daisy Edgar Jones' CV includes Normal People, Fresh and War of the Worlds.

Sam Worthington plays Ron Lafferty

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Who was Ron Lafferty? Ron Lafferty was the eldest of the Lafferty sons and was responsible for Brenda's murder. Ron believed that the church had lost its way by abandoning the practice of multiple marriages – Joseph Smith, the founder of Mormonism, is believed to have had as many as 33 wives, with some putting that number at 50.

According to reports, Ron's family had a history of violence – his father was an authoritarian presence – and Ron was described as having a temper. He was excommunicated from the church for his extreme views, which prompted him to establish his own sect in 1984 called the School of the Prophets, which his brothers joined. It was also reported that he was dealing with financial troubles at the time of Brenda's murder.

Richard Stowe and Chloe Low, who were both part of the church, also gave support to Dianna after she left Ron. Following Brenda and Erica's murders, Ron and Dan travelled to the Low house, where they planned to kill Chloe, but she wasn't there. They then drove to Stowe's house, where they planned to do the same, but they missed the turning and did not return.

Ron didn't express any remorse for the murders.

What else has Sam Worthington been in? Sam Worthington has appeared in Avatar, Terminator: Salvation, Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans and Hacksaw Ridge, among others.

Wyatt Russell plays Dan Lafferty

Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto via Getty Images Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who is Dan Lafferty? Dan was working as a chiropractor at the family business and was a husband and a father. Like Ron, his finances were also reportedly in disarray and he had previously been excommunicated from the church for his radical views, one of which was allegedly a desire to marry his step-daughter, who was 14.

Dan claimed that he had killed both Brenda and Erica, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, but a witness claimed that Ron had killed Brenda, with Dan murdering Erica. Dan also didn't express any remorse for the murders.

What else has Wyatt Russell been in? Wyatt Russell has featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Lodge 49 and The Woman in the Window.

Billy Howle plays Allen Lafferty

BBC Studios BBC

Who is Allen Lafferty? Allen Lafferty was the youngest member of the eight Lafferty children. He was married to Brenda and was Erica's father.

During a court appearance, Allen said that Ron had told him a number of months prior to the killings that God had commanded that Brenda and Erica be "removed".

What else has Billy Howle been in? Billy Howle has appeared in Chloe, The Beast Must Die and The Serpent.

Denise Gough plays Dianna Lafferty

Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who is Dianna Lafferty? Dianna Lafferty was Ron's wife. She would seek advice from Brenda regarding her husband's changing nature as he leaned into the more extreme aspects of his religion. She eventually divorced him and moved to Florida with their children.

What else has Denise Gough been in? Denise Gough is best known for her stage work, but she also starred alongside Emily Watson in ITV's Too Close.

Gil Birmingham plays Bill Taba

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Who is Bill Taba? Gil Birmingham plays Bill Taba, a long-serving detective who worked in Las Vegas before heading to Salt Lake Valley.

What else has Gil Birmingham been in? Gil Birmingham's CV includes Pieces of Her, Yellowstone, Twilight franchise.

Adelaide Clemens plays Rebecca Pyre

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Rebecca Pyre? Adelaide Clemens plays Rebecca Pyre, Jeb's wife and the mother of their two children. She is described as "strong and caring".

What else has Adelaide Clemens been in? You can watch Adelaide Clemens in Tommy and Rectify.

Rory Culkin plays Samuel Lafferty

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Who is Samuel Lafferty? Samuel Lafferty was the middle Lafferty sibling. He was extremely loyal to his brothers and also had a fiery temperament.

What else has Rory Culkin been in? Rory Culkin has appeared in Halston, City on a Hill, Castle Rock, Scream 4, Signs and more.

Seth Numrich plays Robin Lafferty

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Who is Robin Lafferty? Robin was another of the Lafferty sons and was extremely close with Dan. He's forced to choose between the mainstream church and his radical views.

What else has Seth Numrich been in? Seth Numrich has appeared in The Blacklist, Madame Secretary and Homeland.

Chloe Pirrie plays Matilda Lafferty

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Matilda Lafferty? Matilda Lafferty was married to Dan Lafferty. Like Dianna, she also looked to Brenda for words of wisdom as her husband's worldview became a cause for concern.

What else has Chloe Pirrie been in? Chloe Pirrie's CV includes Hanna, The Queen's Gambit, Temple and Troy: Fall of a City.

Sandra Seacat plays Josie Pyre

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Josie Pyre? Josie Pyre is Jeb Pyre's mother. She is a dedicated Mormon and is suffering from dementia.

What else has Sandra Seacat been in? Sandra Seacat is predominantly known for her acting coaching. Her most recent film appearances include Buster's Mal Heart, Alex of Venice and Palo Alto.

Additional cast includes Christopher Heyerdahl, who plays Ammon, another member of the Lafferty family. He has appeared in Peacemaker, Chapelwaite, Van Helsing and Them.

Under the Banner of Heaven premiers on Hulu in the US on Thursday 28th April. It will air on Disney+ in the UK, but no air date has been announced as yet. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.