Aptly titled The Way of Water , the sequel is set 15 years after the events of Avatar and sees the Na'vi navigate the planet's oceans, continuing the stories of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the rest of the tribe.

James Cameron’s second adventure into Pandora defied skeptics and was a record-breaking success at the cinema, becoming the third-biggest movie of all time grossing $2.31 billion (£1.88bn).

Although the film is still available to watch in some cinemas, fans will be thrilled to hear they can now experience The Way of Water in the comfort of their own home.

Speaking with NPR's Morning Edition show, Cameron recently offered his thoughts on those watching the movie, which has been hailed for its stunning visuals, at home instead of in cinemas.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"If you watch The Way of Water at home on a reasonably large flat-screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you're going to have a good experience," he said.

"I think when you start looking at something on a phone, you're sort of missing the point. Going to a movie theater is less about the size of the screen and the perfection of the sound system. And it's more about a decision to not multitask."

Read on for everything you need to know about where you can watch the movie, including when it's likely to land on Disney Plus.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online in the UK

Avatar: The Way of Water. Disney

The movie is now available to purchase on various digital platforms, including Prime Video, iTunes and Microsoft Store.

If you're wondering whether The Way of Water will become available to stream on Disney Plus in the future, read on to find out.

When will Avatar 2 be on Disney Plus?

Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Sadly, we don't have a release date for the movie on the streaming platform yet.

Disney releases in 2022 were given a minimum of a 45-day exclusive theatrical window, barring a few exceptions such as Strange World.

However, when a movie is doing well in cinemas, its release on streaming platforms can be delayed to maximise its box office sales.

Considering that Avatar: The Way of Water was a huge success, it’s likely that Disney will keep it in cinemas as long as possible to maximise ticket sales, and fans can probably expect a Disney Plus debut towards the end of April or early May.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for a release date for the physical DVD, Blu-ray and 4K release.

This date will be announced down the line. Watch this space!

You can buy Avatar on DVD and Blu-ray from Amazon, or stream on Disney Plus if you subscribe for £79.90 a year or £7.99 a month.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage, consult our list of the best movies on Disney Plus or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.