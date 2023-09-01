We follow along as the enigmatic hero desperately attempts to protect her doting partner, Jordi (Sean Teale), and feisty daughter, Harper (Indica Watson), from those who would do them harm.

Evin Ahmad has caught international attention with her performance in the title role, while the Who is Erin Carter? cast also boasts the likes of Douglas Henshall (Shetland), Jamie Bamber (Beyond Paradise) and Denise Gough (Andor).

Here's what we know so far about a potential Who is Erin Carter? season 2 on Netflix.

Will there be a Who is Erin Carter? season 2?

Evin Ahmad stars in Who is Erin Carter?. Netflix

Netflix is yet to announce whether Who is Erin Carter? will return for a second season.

Notably, the show is billed as a limited series – suggesting its only intended for a single run – however, other such shows have returned regardless when audience demand has been strong enough e.g. Big Little Lies and The White Lotus.

Therefore, with 75 million hours viewed in just its first week, it's not hard to imagine Who is Erin Carter? returning in some form.

We'll update this page with more information as it comes in.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could return to the Who is Erin Carter? cast?

If there was a second season of Who is Erin Carter?, it's highly likely that Swedish actor Evin Ahmad would return to lead the cast in the title role.

She could be joined by Sean Teale as boyfriend Jordi and Indica Watson as adoptive daughter Harper, with their unconventional family unit seemingly repaired by the end of the first season.

Jamie Bamber could also reprise his role as Erin's sinister police handler, DI Jim Armstrong, who appears unwilling to let her escape her dangerous work.

It's possible we could also see more from colleague Olivia (Susannah Fielding) and rival Penelope (Charlotte Vega), both of whom made it through the first season unscathed.

The same cannot be said for Denise Gough's Lena, Pep Ambròs's Emilio, and Douglas Henshall's Daniel, all of whom were killed off across an action-packed seven episodes. We don't expect to see those characters again.

What could Who is Erin Carter? season 2 be about?

Jamie Bamber stars in Who Is Erin Carter? Netflix

If there were to be a second season, it's likely to pick up directly after the Who is Erin Carter? ending, when the titular character was confronted by her former boss – and he told her it's time to get back to work.

That suggests another undercover mission for the exiled cop, which could potentially take her away from Barcelona, or perhaps see her infiltrate the Spain's criminal underworld.

For now, this is all speculation – we'll update this page if and when confirmed story details emerge.

Is there a trailer for Who is Erin Carter? season 2?

Not yet! We're still unsure whether the show will even get a second run, after all. Watch this space for updates.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Who is Erin Carter? is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.