Swedish actor Evin Ahmad plays the title role, acting opposite a cast of familiar faces including Shetland's Douglas Henshall, Andor's Denise Gough and Beyond Paradise's Jamie Bamber.

But who comes out of this twisty series alive? Read on for everything you need to know about the Who is Erin Carter? ending.

Who is Erin Carter? ending explained

Evin Ahmad stars in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Everything comes to a head in the final episode of Who is Erin Carter?, which sees the title character seriously hurt and racing home before Lena can spill the beans to Jordi and Harper.

She's perplexed to find everything normal when she finally arrives, not knowing that Lena had been snatched by Daniel's henchmen before she could make her move.

Fortunately, Jordi is able to patch up Erin's wounds before they become critical and she then orders him to take Harper somewhere safe.

Meanwhile, Lena recognises Daniel as the bankroller of the botched Harwich heist that caused her to lose everything; he's just as shocked to learn that Erin was the police plant.

Erin herself is self-medicating adrenaline to prep her for the fight to come, which kicks off moments later as Daniel's brutal enforcers begin breaking into her home.

A couple of brawls ensue before there's chance encounter with Penelope; an enemy of a different kind, but one who has proven just as sharp. Here, however, she seems softer than usual.

We later learn it's because she's decided to ask her husband for a divorce.

In the meantime, Lena tracks Harper to Olivia's house, but is robbed of the chance to reconnect when Daniel's men abduct her estranged daughter and unsuspecting guardian, Jordi.

With nowhere left to turn, she goes to Erin for help and they have something of an air clear, bonding over their shared love of Harper.

They decide joining forces is the best path forward.

Denise Gough stars in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Unfortunately, it ends in tragedy. Although they are able to rescue Harper and Jordi, Lena sacrifices her life in the process – going out in a blaze of glory, at least.

Meanwhile, Erin has a dramatic confrontation with Daniel, which ends with her shooting him in the head.

In the epilogue, we see that Jordi, Erin and Harper have reconciled and are enjoying some time at the beach – the latter two writing letters to the mums they will never know.

However, just when things seem to be perfect, she encounters DI Jim Armstrong at the beach bar, who tells her it's time to get back to her dangerous undercover work.

"I've always found use for trouble," he tells her. Is that season 2 calling? Watch this space.

The series ends with Jordi answering the question posed by its title – Erin Carter is "someone who would risk everything for their family".

