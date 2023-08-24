It will take all her skill, bravery and determination to survive the deadly forces closing in all around her, while her family will also have to grapple with the dark secrets sure to be unveiled.

Evin Ahmad takes the lead role, with Douglas Henshall and Jamie Bamber among the familiar faces in the ensemble. Read on for your introduction to the Who is Erin Carter? cast.

Evin Ahmad plays Erin Carter

Evin Ahmad stars in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is Erin Carter? That's the question of the series! When we meet her in episode 1, Erin appears to be an ordinary school teacher working abroad in Barcelona. However, when she's caught up in a supermarket robbery, she demonstrates an impressive ability to defend herself, which points to a secret history bubbling under the surface.

What else has Evin Ahmad been in? Ahmad was born in Sweden and rose to prominence in locally produced film and television, including fellow Netflix originals Quicksand, The Rain and Snabba Cash.

Sean Teale plays Jordi

Sean Teale plays Jordi in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is Jordi? Jordi is Erin's partner in Barcelona. He is not the father of Harper, but is a caring guardian and seeks to raise her as if she was his own daughter. He works in a nearby hospital.

What else has Sean Teale been in? Teale broke out in seasons 5 and 6 of edgy young adult drama Skins. Later projects include period dramas Mr Selfridge and Reign, X-Men spin-off The Gifted and Apple TV+ romcom Little Voice.

Indica Watson plays Harper

Indica Watson and Evin Ahmad star in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is Harper? Harper is Erin's daughter, who she can be seen fleeing the UK with in the opening scene of the series. What they're running from remains a mystery. Harper is partially sighted due to a health condition, which could deteriorate further.

What else has Indica Watson been in? The child actor already has some major credits to her name, including BBC One's Sherlock (as Little Eurus Holmes), Fox's Deep State (as Lola Easton) and Sky's The Midwich Cuckoos (as Evie Stone). Her film projects include biopics Radioactive and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Douglas Henshall plays Daniel Lang

Douglas Henshall stars in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is Daniel Lang? Daniel is the wealthy father of a boy in Erin's class, who takes an interest in the charismatic teacher.

What else has Douglas Henshall been in? Henshall recently finished a seven-season run on BBC crime drama Shetland, where he played DI Jimmy Pérez. His earlier work includes dinosaur thriller Primeval and historical fantasy Outlander.

Denise Gough plays Lena

Denise Gough stars in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is Lena? Lena is a woman from Erin's past, whose identity is a mystery at first. No spoilers here!

What else has Denise Gough been in? Gough recently joined the Star Wars family, playing a ruthless Imperial Security Bureau operative named Dedra Meero in the acclaimed Andor. She's also known for Stella, Guerrilla, Too Close and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Jamie Bamber plays DI Jim Armstrong

Jamie Bamber stars in Who Is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is DI Jim Armstrong? A detective inspector who also has a history with Erin.

What else has Jamie Bamber been in? Bamber is probably best known for playing Lee 'Apollo' Adama in the cult favourite sci-fi drama Battlestar Galactica. His later career includes a number of police characters, from DS Matt Devlin in Law & Order: UK to DI Tim Williamson in Marcella and DCI Martin Hunter in ITV1's DI Ray, which has been renewed for a second season. His other projects include Strike Back, Innocent and Beyond Paradise.

Pep Ambròs plays Emilio

Pep Ambròs plays Emilio in Who is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who is Emilio? Emilio is a police officer who investigates the robbery that Erin gets wrapped up in. He is among the first to note her proficiency in combat and self-defence.

What else has Pep Ambròs been in? Ambròs has primarily acted in Spanish projects, including Cites, L'última nit del karaoke, and Matadero.

Susannah Fielding plays Olivia

Susannah Fielding attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Who is Olivia? Olivia is the eccentric secretary at the school where Erin works, and becomes a trusted friend of hers.

What else has Susannah Fielding been in? Viewers may recognise Fielding from her time sharing a couch with Alan Partridge (aka Steve Coogan) on BBC One's spoof magazine show This Time. Her other credits include US sitcom The Great Indoors, Mike Bartlett dramas Sticks and Stones and Life, and ITV period drama Tom Jones. Fielding also appeared in Kenneth Branagh's recent film adaptation of Death on the Nile.

Charlotte Vega plays Penelope

Charlotte Vega attends the Eden premiere in October 2022. Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images for Montreux

Who is Penelope? Penelope is a wealthy mother, who takes a disliking to Erin after Harper lashes out at her son.

What else has Charlotte Vega been in? Vega is known for cult hit fantasy drama Warrior Nun, action flick American Assassin and horror sequel Wrong Turn.

