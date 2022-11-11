The show once again follows Ava Silva, the titular warrior nun, who in season 2 is trying to find a way to defeat Adriel, now that she is firmly part of the Sister-Warriors of the OCS.

Comic book fantasy series Warrior Nun has now returned for its second season on Netflix , with all 8 new episodes available now following a two year break.

But now that season 2 is done, with the show be returning for a third outing, when would it be released, and who from the cast would be returning?

Read on for everything you need to know about Warrior Nun season 3.

Will there be a Warrior Nun season 3?

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun. Netflix

We don't yet know for certain whether Warrior Nun will be back for a third season on Netflix. However, as the second season has only just debuted it isn't surprising we haven't heard anything from Netflix yet, and shouldn't be cause for concern.

It certainly seems that creator Simon Barry would like to make more - in July 2020 he was asked by Inverse how many seasons he would like the show to run for, and he said: "Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number. These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo.

"You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

We'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as we have any more concrete news about whether Warrior Nun will be returning for more episodes.

When would Warrior Nun season 3 be released?

William Miller as Adriel in Warrior Nun. Maria Heras/Netflix

It's hard to say just when Warrior Nun season 3 would be released as the show has yet to be officially renewed. If we look back at the previous gap between seasons, season 2 arrived around two and a half years after season 1, which first debuted in Summer 2020.

If season 3 follows a similar schedule then we could be in for a long wait. However, we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a part in the second season's delay, so hopefully a third seasons wouldn't take quite as long to arrive. We'd imagine that a 2024 release date would be possible, but we'll keep this page updated with any further news.

Warrior Nun cast - who would return for season 3?

The cast of Warrior Nun season 2. Netflix

The cast list for a potential third season of Warrior Nun has yet to be confirmed, but we'd certainly imagine Alba Baptista would have to be back in her central role as Ava.

Here are some of the other major cast members from season 2 who could be back for season 3:

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

William Miller as Adriel

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Peter De Jersey as Kristian Schaefer

Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti

Jack Mullarkey as Miguel

Meena Rayann as Sister Yasmine Amunet

Is there a trailer for Warrior Nun season 3?

There isn't a trailer for Warrior Nun season 3 available just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as any new footage is released.

In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here.

