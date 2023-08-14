He said: "Baddies are just fun to play. It’s always fun to pretend to be firing a gun. It’s quite childhood-inducing."

However, Henshall also revealed that he didn't specifically seek out a villainous role, adding: "It’s very difficult to make conscious decisions about what you’re going to do when you’re a 57-year-old white man. There aren’t so many roles around for me any more."

Douglas Henshall in Who is Erin Carter?. Netflix/YouTube

Henshall continued: "I think that’s just a fact of getting older. People are looking for younger actors these days. There’s a degree of, 'I’ve been offered that, I’m grateful for the job, I’ll go and do it.'"

Read more:

Following Who is Erin Carter?, Henshall will also be seen in mystery horror film One of Us, which will star Heartstopper's Kit Connor, Love Actually's Sienna Guillory, Derry Girls' Beccy Henderson and House of the Dragon's David Horovitch.

Henshall left his role in Shetland at the end of season 7, with the upcoming eighth season set to star Ashley Jensen as the new DI, Ruth Calder.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jensen has said that her character will bring a "a whole new dynamic" to the BBC crime drama, adding: "It's kind of almost more about the other people – about how Alison (Alison O’Donnell) and all the other characters are going to relate to Ruth Calder, so that'll be really interesting."

Meanwhile, the new season will also feature guest stars including Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Jamie Sives (Annika) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander).

Who Is Erin Carter? will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 24th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.