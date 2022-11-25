The show premiered back in May, introducing viewers to Detective Rachita Ray (Nagra), as she works to unravel a complex homicide case while battling prejudice every step of the way.

ITV has renewed police thriller DI Ray for a second season, which will see Parminder Nagra's titular detective thrown into another sensitive and high-profile case.

DI Ray season 2 will return to Birmingham, where this time she'll be investigating the murder of an infamous criminal, whose death ignites racial tensions in the city, which risk an all-out turf war taking over the streets.

Once again, the show will explore deep personal conflicts for DI Ray as both a British Asian woman and a police officer, with filming due to begin on the new episodes next year in the Midlands.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nagra commented: "How lovely to have got the response that we did for series one. Thanks to our audience and to ITV and our amazing talented producers Maya Sondhi, Jed Mercurio, Madonna Baptiste, Jimmy Mulville, we get to do it again.

"We look forward to taking you on another thrilling adventure!"

DI Ray is a production of Jed Mercurio's HTM Television, which is written and created by Line of Duty alum Maya Sondhi, who viewers will remember for her compelling turn as Maneet Bindra in the BBC One thriller.

Sondhi said: “I am so excited to be able to work with Parminder again and all the team at HTM to bring back a series two that goes deeper, darker and twistier than Spaghetti Junction… Thank you so much to ITV1 and the viewers for making it happen."

DI Ray ITV

Ben Tagoe (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) and Sarah Deane (Compulsion) will co-write with Sondhi, while Nirpal Bhogal (Endeavour) has been announced as lead director on season 2.

Executive producer Madonna Baptiste added: “We’re so pleased DI Ray’s unique blend of propulsive crime drama, while tackling racial issues, was embraced by ITV1 audiences and achieved high viewing figures.

More like this

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be making a second series with our brilliant cast and crew and thank ITV1 and viewers for their support."

DI Ray is available to stream on ITVX and on BritBox – sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here. Season 2 is coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.