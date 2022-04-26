According to a synopsis for the series, Rachita is a Leicester-born police officer "who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage".

ITV crime drama DI Ray arrives on our screens this May – with Bend It Like Beckham star Parminder Nagra playing the title role of Birmingham-based police detective Rachita Ray.

The series is penned by creator Maya Sondhi – who starred in Line of Duty as Maneet Bindra – while her former boss Jed Mercurio serves as an executive producer.

Read on for everything you need to know about DI Ray.

When will DI Ray be released?

DI Ray will premiere on ITV at 9pm on Monday 2nd May 2022.

Creator Maya Sondi has already promised some Jed Mercurio-inspired plot twists in DI Ray, revealing she took inspiration from the Line of Duty and Bodyguard creator.

"My strength is dialogue, but I’m not really too good with story, whereas he's so good at plotting things, and at twists," she explained.

"I could just write two people talking in a room for hours, but I've learned so much from Jed about how to hook in audiences and keep them watching.

"There are probably a few ‘Jed-influenced’ plot twists in there – not red herrings, or 'Jed herrings' as we call them, but hopefully a few surprises," she added.

Who stars in DI Ray?

DI Rachita Ray receives an ward in the opening episode of DI Ray

Bend It Like Beckham star Parminder Nagra plays the title role, alongside Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Killing Eve), Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: UK), and Maanuv Thiara (Landscapers).

Is there a trailer for DI Ray?

Yes, you watch the trailer for DI Ray below.

DI Ray will debut on ITV on Monday 2nd May 2022. For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.