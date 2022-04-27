The brand new four-part thriller is executive produced by Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, and penned by former Line of Duty star Maya Sondhi – she played Maneet Bindra – meaning that DI Ray is sure to have plenty of twists and cliffhangers in store for viewers.

New crime drama DI Ray arrives this May on ITV, starring Bend It Like Beckham star Parminder Nagra in the title role of police detective Rachita Ray.

Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Killing Eve), Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica), and Maanuv Thiara (Landscapers) also star in the drama.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in DI Ray.

Parminder Nagra plays DI Rachita Ray

Parminder Nagra plays DI Rachita Ray in DI Ray ITV

Who is DI Rachita Ray? A Birmingham-based police detective, she's offered a coveted job in the Homicide department after she gaining media attention for deescalating a violent incident in the city centre.

Parminder Nagra has said that her on-screen character Rachita is "like a female Columbo in a green coat".

"She's conflicted about her own identity and the piece raises a lot of questions about what happens in the workplace, and whether she's hired for a case that's culturally specific or if she’s hired because of her ability, that's a constant question in her mind," she explained. "But as a detective she’s just persistent and hard-working, she doesn't stop. She's like a dog with a bone and she'll keep asking questions to get to where she needs to be – she's like a female Columbo in a green coat!"

Where have I seen Parminder Nagra before? She first rose to fame as the football-playing Jess in Bend It Like Beckham, before going on to star in the likes of E.R., Intergalactic, Black-ish, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fortitude, 13 Reasons Why , The Blacklist and more.

Gemma Whelan plays DCI Kerry Henderson

Gemma Whelan plays DCI Kerry Henderson in DI Ray ITV

Who is DCI Kerry Henderson? Rachita's brand new colleague, who initially acts coolly towards her.

Gemma Whelan said of her character: "When we first meet her, Kerry really feels that Rachita has been given a bump up before she's ready.

"In Kerry’s view, everyone else has worked their way up through the ranks and earned their place in the team, whereas Rachita has had a ‘have a go hero moment’ as Kerry sees it, and hasn’t earned her job title. And so for Kerry, Rachita has got to prove herself, she's got no time for her initially and gives her a hard time."

Where have I seen Gemma Whelan before? She recently played another police detective, DS Sarah Collins, in drama series The Tower. Meanwhile, international viewers will know her as Yara Greyjoy in the epic HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, and she's also starred in the likes of Gentleman Jack (as Marian Lister), Emma., Upstart Crow (as Kate), Killing Eve (as Geraldine), The End of the F***ing World, and White House Farm.

Jamie Bamber plays DCI Martyn Hunter

Jamie Bamber plays DCI Martyn Hunter in DI Ray ITV

Who is DCI Martyn Hunter? Rachita's colleague and secret partner, who proposes to her early on in the series.

"You meet Martyn at an awards ceremony where Rachita is receiving an award. He congratulates her, and then there's a reveal that actually they're in a relationship, which they’ve been trying to keep secret because of work politics.

"But he's pretty keen to make it official and to let it be known that they are an item, so he proposes to her early on in the series," Jamie Bamber said of his on-screen character.

Where have I seen Jamie Bamber before? The actor is perhaps best known for Battlestar Galactica (as Apollo), Law & Order: UK, and Marcella (as DI Tim Williamson). He also recently played Sam in ITV's sequel to Innocent, and Col. Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.

Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Khatri

Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Khatri in DI Ray ITV

Who is PS Tony Khatri? A family liaison officer with South Asian heritage who joins Rachita's investigation.

"I think Tony is very comfortable in his skin, and in his South Asian heritage. He’s at peace with it more than Rachita is. He wears a Kara on his wrist and he’s quite proud of his identity," Maanuv Thiara said.

Where have I seen Maanuv Thiara before? He played DC MacBride in the recent HBO Max series Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman, and Terrence in Ted Lasso. He also starred as Vihaan Malhotra in Line of Duty, and Reggie the Photographer in Brassic.

Ian Puleston-Davies is Supt Ross Beardsmore

Ian Puleston-Davies is Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray ITV

Who is Supt Ross Beardsmore? The team's boss.

Where have I seen Ian Puleston-Davies before? He played Arthur Pennyworth in Batman prequel series Pennyworth, and Frank Jackson in Tin Star. He's also known for Marcella, Viewpoint, Hatton Garden, A Confession, and Coronation Street, among other projects.

Ryan McKen plays Navin Kapoor

Ryan McKen plays Navin Kapoor in DI Ray ITV

Who is Navin Kapoor? The initial suspect in a murder case, after a young man is found dead and the team learns that he was secretly dating Navin Kapoor's sister.

Where have I seen Ryan McKen before? He starred in the 2019 series of Line of Duty alongside DI Ray co-star Maanuv Thiara, and has appeared in the likes of Game of Thrones, Bancroft (as Daanish Kamara), Dave Me, Strangers, Silent Witness, and in Temple as D.I. Rob Moloney.

DI Ray will debut on ITV on Monday 2nd May 2022. For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.