Based on the book series of the same name by Kate London, the series has been adapted by Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24) and stars the likes of Gemma Whelan, Tahirah Sharif and Jimmy Akingbola.

Now in its third season, each run has honed in on topical issues and some pressing conversations around policing, while also bringing us a heavy dose of tense drama.

This most recent season sees DS Sarah Collins (Whelan) faced with a stabbing case that gets under her skin, while she also crosses paths with DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan), who is heading up a major undercover operation, Operation Perseus.

The explosive finale saw two hostage situations unfold, which put many of our main cast in jeopardy, and arguably does set things up rather well for another instalment in the series.

But will The Tower return for season 4? Read on for everything we know so far, but be warned – there are spoilers for The Tower season 3 ahead.

Will there be a The Tower season 4?

The Tower season 3. ITV

As of now, ITV has not renewed The Tower for season 4 - but watch this space.

Seeing as the series is adapted from the novels by Kate London and there is a fourth book, there certainly is scope for another instalment.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see if ITV give it the green light, but chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press for a Q&A ahead of the release of season 3, Harbinson said he's "absolutely" hoping to adapt another one of London's novels.

He said: "I’m already writing the first episode of The Tower 4 just to show to ITV that we’re ready to go, because Kate [London] has already written a brilliant fourth novel, The Misper.

"I’m using that, and what a wonderful story for Lamar [Waves].

"Yeah, the characters are all with us. I think that Sarah and Lizzie have a long, long way to go – there are many brilliant stories to tell.

"You’ve seen in England, crime is changing all the time; different crimes, different fears, different heroes. So, I would love to do more."

When could a potential The Tower season 4 release?

The last two seasons of The Tower have been released around the August or September time period, with only one year between the most recent seasons.

For that reason, if The Tower was to be renewed for season 4 sometime soon, we could assume The Tower season 4 could potentially be on our screens in mid-2025.

The Tower potential season 4 cast speculation: Who could return?

Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw in The Tower season 3. ITV

While the previous three seasons of The Tower have included the same central cast, if The Tower season 4 were to go ahead, it would do so with one noticeable casting difference.

After being shot by Ryan (Lamar Waves) in the dramatic season 3 finale, DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan) died while trying to reason with the teenager.

As teased by Harbinson already, the fourth novel centres on Ryan, who is doing time for Shaw's murder and is trying his best to keep his head down in prison.

We would certainly assume that the other central cast members like Tahirah Sharif, Jimmy Akingbola and Gemma Whelan would all reprise their roles for a potential fourth season.

Speaking about the possibility of a fourth season to RadioTimes.com and other press, Whelan said: "Yes, please. I think we’re all so keen, I’m trying to send all the thoughts to ITV and all the people to tune in, it’s going to be numbers.

"I think, as many people have said, this has grown so beautifully as a series, and I think series 3 is better than ever.

"It’s easy to talk in platitudes, but we’re really into the stories, we’re into important things that we’re talking about, like knife crime. Every time we do a series, it seems like such an urgent message that we’re giving, so it’s a public service as well.

"So [we] would definitely like to do more, yes please."

The main cast we'd assume would return for The Tower season 4 is as follows:

Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Lamar Waves as Ryan Kennedy

What could a potential The Tower season 4 be about?

As Kate London has a fourth novel, The Misper, already out, then we can hazard a guess and assume that a potential fourth season would be based on it.

In a somewhat surprising turn for those who haven't read the book, The Tower book four focuses on teenager Ryan, who we last saw being carted off to prison for the murder of Kieran.

The fourth novel focuses on his stint in prison and how he's having to survive in order to get out, but when his path crosses once again with Sarah Collins, they both have to face up to what has happened previously.

The book's synopsis reads: "When Ryan Kennedy is imprisoned after killing a police officer, he knows what he has to do. Keep his mouth shut about who he was working for, keep his head down, and rely on his youth to keep his sentence short. When he gets out, he'll be looked after.

"Following the death in the line of duty of a fellow detective, DI Sarah Collins has left the capital for a quieter life in the countryside.

"But when a missing teenager turns up on her patch, she finds herself drawn into a much bigger investigation - one that leads her right back to London, back to the Met, and back to Ryan Kennedy, the kid who killed a cop.

"This powerful novel from a former Met detective explores the devastation that organised drug-running gangs can wreak on young lives. It asks who deserves to be saved - and whether saving them is even possible."

The Tower season 3 airs on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday 2nd September to Thursday 5th September at 9pm.

