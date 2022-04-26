“I just thought it was such an interesting concept,” Nagra says, discussing the show’s subtle focus on the microaggressions that her character faces while on the case. The Bend it Like Beckham and ER star also explains how much of a “huge responsibility” it felt to be trusted with the lead role of DI Rachita Ray by Line of Duty writer and DI Ray producer Jed Mercurio.

On this week’s Radio Times Podcast with Jane Garvey, DI Ray star Parminder Nagra discusses stepping into the titular detective role with Radio Times journalist Amy Raphael.

The new ITV drama, written and created by Line of Duty star Maya Sondhi, premieres 2nd May.

What else features in Episode 33?

Joining Jane is resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon to discuss The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe, Miriam Margoyle’s appearance on BBC’s Imagine… series, and to consider the pros and cons of 10 Percent, the English-language adaptation of the French sensation Call My Agent.

Plus, Jane has a very special announcement to make about the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

