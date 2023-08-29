The Who is Erin Carter? cast has some added star-power from the likes of Douglas Henshall (Shetland), Jamie Bamber (Beyond Paradise) and Denise Gough (Andor) in supporting roles.

The series currently ranks as the number one show on Netflix UK, with the Who is Erin Carter? ending also leaving the door open for a second season – although whether we'll get one remains unconfirmed.

As we wait for news, here's everything you need to know about Evin Ahmad - the rising star of the Who is Erin Carter?.

Who is Evin Ahmad?

Evin Ahmad stars in Who is Erin Carter?. Netflix

Evin Ahmad is an actor who began her screen career in 2014 with a recurring role in Swedish political thriller Blue Eyes, following it up with a string of Netflix original series – the latest of which is Who is Erin Carter?.

Age: 33

Instagram: @evinahmad

X (formerly Twitter): n/a

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What nationality is Evin Ahmad?

In Who is Erin Carter?, Ahmad plays a teacher who flees the UK to start a new life in Barcelona, Spain, but in real life she is neither British nor Spanish.

The actor is Swedish and began her career in the country's local film and television industry.

In an interview given early in her career (via Rûdaw), she spoke about having a strong connection to her nationality.

"I was born and raised here, and I am a Swede," she said. "When I am given a role to play, I shouldn’t be viewed differently. I should be viewed as a Swede."

She was referencing certain inferior job offers she had received due to her Kurdish ancestry, and described turning down scripts that depict Middle Eastern characters in a stereotypical light.

"We must not accept all roles," added Ahmad. "The image they have created in their minds about us must be changed."

What has Evin Ahmad previously starred in?

Evin Ahmad stars in Snabba Cash. Gustav Danielsson / Netflix

Ahmad is well-known to Swedish viewers, having taken prominent roles in a series of Netflix original dramas from the region.

These include Quicksand (following the aftermath of a school shooting), The Rain (a post-apocalyptic thriller set in Scandinavia) and Snabba Cash (about a single mother struggling to fund her tech start-up).

Ahmad credits the latter as having given her career a serious boost, due to its release mid-pandemic when viewers from around the world became more open to sampling international productions.

"I had never in my life thought that people would watch a show in Swedish, but they did and they loved it. Ricky Gervais loved Snabba Cash season one and two and tweeted about it," she recalled.

"Snabba Cash opened up a lot of doors for me and it’s also how I got my American agents and led to my receiving a Shooting Star honour at the Berlin Film Festival, which I’m so grateful for."

Who is Erin Carter? marks her first lead role in an English language series. The actor is impressively fluent in English and Swedish, and also speaks Kurdish and some Arabic.

What has Evin Ahmad said about Who is Erin Carter?

Indica Watson and Evin Ahmad star in Who is Erin Carter?. Netflix

On the production of Who is Erin Carter?, Ahmad said: "I never thought they were going to cast me, but I got the role with just three weeks to prepare and that included working on her British accent.

"You have to work with your tongue in different ways, and on top of that, I needed to learn the stunts and understand how things were culturally for Erin living in Barcelona. It was tough work. I gave myself a holiday in Mexico at the end of it!"

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Who is Erin Carter? is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.