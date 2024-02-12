Basically, we're expecting Grey's Anatomy but animated and with more aliens. Got it? Good!

The show also boasts a completely star-studded cast, with the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Stephanie Hsu lending their voices to the aliens.

Here's everything you need to know about The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy!

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will be released on 23rd February on Prime Video.

All episodes will be released at once - so no need to wait!

Maya Rudolph (Dr Vlam), Stephanie Hsu (Dr Sleech) in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Amazon Studios

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy cast

The show boasts a starry cast - here's the full list of who you can expect:

Stephanie Hsu as Dr Sleech

Keke Palmer as Dr Klak

Natasha Lyonne as Nurse Tup

Kieran Culkin as Dr Plowp

Maya Rudolph as Dr Vlam

Abbi Jacobson as TBC

Gary Anthony Williams as TBC

Tracee Ellis Ross as TBC

Bowen Yang as TBC

Jay Ellis as TBC

Andrew Dismukes as TBC

Lennon Parham as TBC

John Waters as TBC

Sam Smith as Dr Azel

Stephanie Hsu and Keke Palmer lead the cast as best friends Dr Sleech and Dr Klak, with Succession's Kieran Culkin also lending his voice to the show.

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne form part of the incredible cast, too, appearing alongside stars like Bowen Yang and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Keke Palmer (Dr. Klak), Stephanie Hsu (Dr. Sleech) in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Amazon Studios

What is the plot of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy?

A synopsis for the show reads: "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr Sleech and Dr Klak—aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs.

"In season 1, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although, considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

Is there a trailer for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy?

Yes! You can check out the trailer below:

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will arrive on Prime Video on 23rd February.

