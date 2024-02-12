The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy release date, cast, news
Prime's next animated offering is nearly here!
Amazon Prime Video has been absolutely crushing it with its animated offering recently - and we're expecting The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy to be no different.
Following on from the likes of Invincible and Hazbin Hotel, the wild new show sees alien and intergalactically renowned surgeons Dr Sleech and Dr Klak take on groundbreaking cases.
Basically, we're expecting Grey's Anatomy but animated and with more aliens. Got it? Good!
The show also boasts a completely star-studded cast, with the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Stephanie Hsu lending their voices to the aliens.
Here's everything you need to know about The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy!
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy release date
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will be released on 23rd February on Prime Video.
All episodes will be released at once - so no need to wait!
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy cast
The show boasts a starry cast - here's the full list of who you can expect:
- Stephanie Hsu as Dr Sleech
- Keke Palmer as Dr Klak
- Natasha Lyonne as Nurse Tup
- Kieran Culkin as Dr Plowp
- Maya Rudolph as Dr Vlam
- Abbi Jacobson as TBC
- Gary Anthony Williams as TBC
- Tracee Ellis Ross as TBC
- Bowen Yang as TBC
- Jay Ellis as TBC
- Andrew Dismukes as TBC
- Lennon Parham as TBC
- John Waters as TBC
- Sam Smith as Dr Azel
Stephanie Hsu and Keke Palmer lead the cast as best friends Dr Sleech and Dr Klak, with Succession's Kieran Culkin also lending his voice to the show.
Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne form part of the incredible cast, too, appearing alongside stars like Bowen Yang and Tracee Ellis Ross.
What is the plot of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy?
A synopsis for the show reads: "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr Sleech and Dr Klak—aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs.
"In season 1, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although, considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."
Is there a trailer for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy?
Yes! You can check out the trailer below:
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will arrive on Prime Video on 23rd February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
